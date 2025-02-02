Wall Street Journal editorial calls Trump tariffs ‘dumbest trade war in history’

Edward Helmore
·6 min read
<span>Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday.</span><span>Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images</span>
Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday.Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US business leaders are offering a mixed reaction to steep trade tariffs that Donald Trump’s administration has imposed on Canada, Mexico and China, as the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal called it “the dumbest trade war in history”.

Donald Trump hit Canada and Mexico with a 25% tariff on imports, and China with 10%, on Saturday in a move that launched a new era of trade wars between the US and three of its largest trading partners. The tariffs against Canada exclude oil and energy products.

Trump said on his own Truth Social social media platform that he had used emergency powers to issue the tariffs, due to come into effect on Tuesday, “because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl”.

The Journal said the moves “reminds us of the old Bernard Lewis joke that it’s risky to be America’s enemy but it can be fatal to be its friend”, adding that with the exception of China “Mr Trump’s justification for this economic assault on the neighbors makes no sense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It added: “Drugs may be an excuse since Mr Trump has made clear he likes tariffs for their own sake, pointing to Trump’s comments on Thursday that the US doesn’t need oil or lumber from its neighbors.

Related: Top Democrats warn Trump tariffs will ‘hit Americans in their wallets’

“Mr Trump sometimes sounds as if the US shouldn’t import anything at all, that America can be a perfectly closed economy making everything at home,” the editorial continued. “This is called autarky, and it isn’t the world we live in, or one that we should want to live in, as Mr Trump may soon find out.”

Trump reacted strongly to the outlet’s editorial position, posting on Truth Social that “a “Tariff Lobby”, headed by the Globalist, and always wrong, Wall Street Journal, is working hard to justify Countries like Canada, Mexico, China, and too many others to name, continue the decades long RIPOFF OF AMERICA, both with regard to TRADE, CRIME, AND POISONOUS DRUGS that are allowed to so freely flow into AMERICA.”

“THOSE DAYS ARE OVER!”, Trump continues in the screed. “The USA has major deficits with Canada, Mexico, and China (and almost all countries!), owes 36 Trillion Dollars, and we’re not going to be the “Stupid Country” any longer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Larry Summers, treasury secretary under President Clinton, called the impending tariffs “a self-inflicted supply shock.

“It means less supply because we’re taxing foreign suppliers. And that will mean higher prices and lower quantities,” Summers told CNN. “This is a self-inflicted wound to the American economy. I’d expect inflation over the next three or four months to be higher as a consequence, because the price level has to go up when you put a levy on goods that people are buying.”

Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the US, told ABC’s This Week that Trump’s tariff move “is disrupting to an incredibly successful trading relationship.”

“We’re really disappointed and we’re hopeful that they don’t come into effect on Tuesday,” Hillman added. “We’re ready to continue to talk to the Trump administration about that.”

Hillman said Canada was eager to build on its trading relationship with the US but acknowledged “it’s hard to maintain that sense of common purpose and moving forward if we get into this kind of a dynamic on tariffs.”

The Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum, ordered retaliatory tariffs in response to the US decision to slap tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico, saying her government sought dialogue rather than confrontation with its trade partner to the north.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheinbaum pointed to her government’s action against fentanyl production in Mexico since she took office in October, saying it had seized 20m doses of the synthetic opioid and detained 10,000 individuals tied to drug trafficking.

Mexico has ordered retaliatory tariffs and Canada’s prime minister said the country would put matching 25% tariffs on up to $155bn in US imports. China’s Ministry of Commerce said it would file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization for the “wrongful practices of the US”.

But some US business leaders have reacted neutrally to Trump’s tariffs that the Budget Lab at Yale University estimates would cost the average American household $1,000 to $1,200 in annual purchasing power.

Gregory Daco, chief economist at the tax and consulting firm EY, calculates the tariffs would increase inflation, currently running at 2.9%, by 0.4% and cut US GDP by 1.5% this year.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan, the world’s largest bank, said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week that tariff threats can be used effectively to “bring people to the table” to negotiate more favorable trade terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tariffs are “an economic tool” or “an economic weapon”, depending on how they’re used, Dimon remarked to CNBC. “I would put in perspective: If it’s a little inflationary, but it’s good for national security, so be it. I mean, get over it.”

William Reinsch, a former US trade official now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said many companies had stocked up on imported goods ahead of time to avoid the tariffs and would be able to draw on existing inventories.

That may be an effective strategy for non-perishable goods, like construction materials, but less so for perishable goods that are not afforded the ability to stockpile. “You don’t stockpile avocados,’’ Reinsch said. “You don’t stockpile cut flowers. You don’t stockpile bananas.’’

The US Chamber of Commerce business group warned that the tariff policy was wrong-headed and would cause economic harm to Americans.

The group’s senior vice-president John Murphy said: “The President is right to focus on major problems like our broken border and the scourge of fentanyl, but the imposition of tariffs under IEEPA is unprecedented, won’t solve these problems, and will only raise prices for American families and upend supply chains.”

He added: “The Chamber will consult with our members, including main street businesses across the country impacted by this move, to determine next steps to prevent economic harm to Americans.”

Democratic politicians were not impressed. “Donald Trump got hired … saying he was going to lower grocery prices. Two weeks in, he’s doing something that’s going to do the opposite,” senator Mark Warner told CBS’s Face the Nation.

The Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar summed up her thoughts on the early days on the second Trump administration on MSNBC: “Chaos up, corruption up, and, sadly, prices of eggs up … This is not what American economy needs right now … He is not using a chisel, he is using a sledgehammer.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump says sweeping 25% tariffs start Saturday on Mexico and Canada and threatens new tax on pharmaceuticals

    Tariffs on Mexico and Canada will start Saturday, the White House confirmed

  • Trump unveils sweeping US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China - EU next?

    President Donald Trump announced broad tariffs Saturday on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China, claiming a "major threat" from illegal immigration and drugs, a move that sparked promises of retaliation. Canadian and Mexican exports to the United States will face a 25 percent tariff starting Tuesday, although energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10 percent levy.Goods from China, which already face various rates of duties, will see an additional 10 percent tariff.Trump's o

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • Donald Trump has ruptured the Canada-U.S. relationship. To what end? And what comes next?

    Addressing both Canadians and Americans on Saturday night, at one of the most fraught moments in the history of relations between Canada and the United States, Justin Trudeau reminded listeners of John F. Kennedy's words when the late American president addressed Parliament in May 1961."Geography has made us neighbours. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies," the prime minister said, quoting Kennedy.Trudeau did not repeat the next sentence

  • JD Vance Backtracks on DEI Slur After Pilot’s Identity Revealed

    Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he

  • Support, silence and confusion: Republicans respond to Trump's trade war

    WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented move to pull America’s closest neighbours into a trade war has left some Republican lawmakers precariously navigating how to support the leader's tariff agenda while their local economies brace for impact.

  • Ontario, Quebec and B.C. among provinces pulling U.S. booze from provincial retailers

    Canadian alcohol producers are cheering decisions from several provinces to yank U.S. booze from provincial liquor stores.

  • GOP Pollster Nearly in Tears Over CNN Panel ‘Jumping On Me’

    Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be

  • My J6 Neighbor Was Released From Prison By Trump. I'm Furious About What Happened The Day He Got Home.

    “Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”

  • 3 Bills You Might Not Have To Pay With Trump as President

    President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House is poised to bring significant changes, one of which is bills. If you're worried about having to shell out more money for some bills that might...

  • Hero Pilot ‘Disgusted’ But ‘Not Surprised’ By Trump’s Response to D.C. Crash

    One of the nation’s most famous pilots had some choice words for President Donald Trump for seemingly blaming diversity, equity, and inclusion for the fatal mid-air collision in Washington, D.C. earlier this week. Known for his sanguine manner and aversion to partisan politics, Chelsey ‘Sully’ Sullenberger hit back against the Republican president on MSNBC’s The Last Word on Thursday as host Lawrence O’Donnell asked him for his take on the tragedy. “I don’t want to draw you into politics, but if

  • Mexico Pledges Tariffs on US While Calling for Cooperation

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks global trade. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationNew York’s First ‘Passive House’ School Is a Model of Downtown DensityHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Labour’s Housing PushMexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum is readying counter-tariffs against the US after Pres

  • Rubio is holding talks in Panama as Trump demands canal control and pressures US neighbors

    PANAMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is meeting Panama’s president Sunday on the opening stop of his first foreign trip as America's top diplomat as President Donald Trump increases the pressure on Washington's neighbors and allies, including a demand for the Panama Canal to be returned to the United States.

  • Trump says Americans could feel 'some pain' from his new tariffs that are triggering a trade war

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Sunday that Americans could feel “some pain” from the emerging trade war triggered by his tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, and claimed that Canada would “cease to exist” without its trade surplus with the United States.

  • Elon Musk Shuts Out Senior Government Workers in Latest DOGE Takeover

    DOGE director Elon Musk has shut out senior government workers and seized control of key workflows in the Office of Personnel Management, causing major security concerns, a source told Reuters. The Office of Personnel Management functions as the government’s human resources agency, managing policies, payments, recruitment, and labor relations. Government aides working for the billionaire Tesla CEO and Trump sidekick have reportedly taken over the office’s Enterprise Human Resources Integration d

  • Noem defends tariffs: ‘These countries have an opportunity to get on board’

    Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Sunday that Mexico, Canada and China have an “opportunity” to partner with the U.S. to stem the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigration. In an interview on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” Noem defended President Trump’s decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada and a…

  • Trump Orders Schools to Ease Sex Assault Rules

    Donald Trump rammed through new Title IX rules for federally funded K-12 schools and colleges Friday—dramatically changing how they deal with sex assault claims and LGBT students. It was the latest in his sweeping executive actions, and reshapes how educators have to interpret Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded educational programs. The new policy, announced on Friday, resuscitates the Title IX policy changes Trump implemented in 2018 during his first term. It reduc

  • Canadians largely against proposal to merge with US: Survey

    The majority of Canadians are opposed to their country merging with the U.S., something President Trump has suggested in recent weeks, according to new surveys published on Friday. The new YouGov polls, conducted in both the U.S. and Canada, found that 77 percent of Canadians are strongly or somewhat against Canada becoming a part of…

  • Bill Maher Commends Trump’s Response to ‘Stupid’ DC Crash Question

    Comedian Bill Maher applauded President Donald Trump for what he said was a fitting response to a “stupid” question about visiting the crash site of the mid-air collision that killed 67 people this week in Washington, D.C. Taking press questions in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he intends to see the crash site in the Potomac River himself. To which Trump responded, “You tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?” On Friday’s broadcast of Real Time With Bi

  • Trump Plans To Nullify New Federal Union Contracts

    The president said agreements reached late in Joe Biden's presidency were meant to "harm my Administration."