Wallaby joey emerges from albino mother's pouch after seven months inside

A wallaby joey has been pictured emerging from its albino mother's pouch after seven months inside. Jo-Jo, the baby Bennett's wallaby has begun to appear in the pouch of albino mum Mrs Bennett at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park in Perthshire. Photos snapped of the adorable pair show the joey reaching towards the grass, staring at its mother, and attempting to look at the world around it. Jo-Jo has normal fur colour unlike his mum's albino white. Bennett's wallabies, also known as red-necked wallabies, are native to eastern Australia, and common in the island state of Tasmania.