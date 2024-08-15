Wally “Famous” Amos Dies: Talent Agent-Turned-Cookie-Mogul Was 88

Wally Amos, the talent agent-turned-cookie entrepreneur whoseFamous Amos brand got its start in a small shop on Sunset Boulevard, has died in Hawaii at age 88, his family announced today.

In a statement to The New York Times, Amos’ children Shawn and Sarah said their father died Tuesday due to complications from dementia.

Born in Florida, Amos moved to New York as a teen and later joined the Air Force. He returned to New York after his military service and began working in the mailroom of the William Morris Agency, working his way up the ranks to become a talent agent who notably represented, among others, Simon & Garfunkel, The Temptations and Marvin Gaye.

He later moved to the West Coast with the dream of expanding his client list and pursuing his other passion — baking. With the help of a $25,000 loan from Gaye and Helen Reddy, Amos opened his very first Famous Amos store on Sunset Boulevard in 1975.

Fueled by Amos’ infectious personality and boundless marketing energy, his bite-sized, fresh-ingredient cookies grew into a local and national sensation. Amos also became a media darling, making guest appearances on television shows, including a 1981 episode of Taxi entitled “Latka’s Cookies,” as well as The Office, The Jeffersons and Boys Will Be Boys. He eventually hosted an educational public-access program called Learn to Read that promoted literacy.

Amos also produced multiple books about his business and the power of self-confidence and promotion.

But his cookie empire eventually crumbled financially, and he was forced to sell the Famous Amos Co. and his trademarked Famous Amos brand. He rebounded in the 1990s with the launch of the Uncle Noname Gourmet Muffin business, later rebranded Uncle Wally’s. He also eventually returned to cookies, dubbing himself the Cookie Kahuna.

Amos is survived by his wife, Christine, and children Shawn, Sarah, Gregory and Michael.

