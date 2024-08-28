Walmart’s new 350-acre campus taking shape in Bentonville

SWNS

A retired couple have said they've spent their life savings in a bitter legal row with their former neighbour over a fence put up on their shared driveway. Graham and Katherine Bateson said they have sunk £45k into lawyers' fees since their late neighbour Wendy Leedham placed the fence alongside their bungalow. The couple sought an injunction to have it taken down, saying it obstructed the entrance to the drive of their property after it was put up in 2019. Mr and Mrs Bateson argued that when they bought their two-bedroom house for £29,500 in 1987, they were told it shared a drive with their neighbour. They said they were told there was a featureless boundary marked between the two properties which should not be built on.