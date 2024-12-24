Walmart accused of illegally forcing over 1 million of its drivers it open bank accounts

Katie Hawkinson
·2 min read
Walmart forced delivery drivers to use ‘costly’ deposit accounts and ‘harvested’ $10 million in junk fees, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau argues in a lawsuit (Getty Images)
Walmart forced delivery drivers to use ‘costly’ deposit accounts and ‘harvested’ $10 million in junk fees, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau argues in a lawsuit (Getty Images)

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is suing Walmart and a finance company, arguing they forced delivery drivers to fork over junk fees for “costly” deposit accounts and used their personal information without their consent.

The federal agency filed its lawsuit against the retail company and Branch Messenger, a financial technology company, on December 23. The lawsuit argues Walmart forced “workers into getting paid through accounts that drain their earnings with junk fees” through Branch for two years, beginning in 2021.

The agency says the two companies “harvested more than $10 million in junk fees” through Walmart’s Spark Driver program — which allows people to sign up and deliver Walmart orders through an app.

The agency argues Walmart told drivers they must use Branch Accounts — which it labeled a “costly and risky product” — or lose their jobs.

Walmart and Branch also opened deposit accounts using drivers’ personal information without their consent, the federal agency argued (Getty Images)
Walmart and Branch also opened deposit accounts using drivers’ personal information without their consent, the federal agency argued (Getty Images)

“Walmart made false promises, illegally opened accounts, and took advantage of more than a million delivery drivers,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency further argued that Walmart and Branch “opened accounts for new drivers by using drivers’ information, including their Social Security numbers, without obtaining the drivers’ consent.”

The two companies also deceived workers about when they would get their funds, the lawsuit argues, promising instant access to pay even though many employees experienced delays or paid fees to transfer their funds to other accounts.

A Walmart spokesperson said the lawsuit contained several inaccuracies and accused the agency of never allowing Walmart a “fair opportunity to present its case.”

“The CFPB’s rushed lawsuit is riddled with factual errors and contains exaggerations and blatant misstatements of settled principles of law,” the spokesperson told The Independent in a statement.

“We look forward to vigorously defending the Company before a court that, unlike the CFPB, honors the due process of law,” the spokesperson added.

The Independent has contacted Branch for comment.

Latest Stories

  • Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber appear in Blake Lively's complaint against Justin Baldoni. Here's why.

    Blake Lively said her "It Ends with Us" costar Justin Baldoni tried to damage her reputation in a new legal complaint, which named other celebrities.

  • Trump’s FCC Pick Pens Angry Letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger

    President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to become chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, has his sights set on Bob Iger and ABC. In a letter obtained by CNN, Carr wrote to the Disney CEO over the weekend about his concerns regarding ABC’s coverage, as well as its negotiations with its affiliated stations across the U.S. He also castigated the company over a recent $15 million settlement with Trump, which ended a defamation lawsuit against ABC News filed by the president-ele

  • Dire Situation in China Is One Reason for Honda, Nissan Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Among the reasons for Honda Motor Co. to enter merger talks with Nissan Motor Co., one looms large: China. Most Read from BloombergHo Chi Minh City Opens First Metro Line After Years of DelayReviving a Little-Known Modernist Landmark in BuffaloThe Architects Who Built MiamiNew York’s Congestion Pricing Plan Still Faces Legal HurdlesNew York City’s Historic Preservation Movement Is Having a Midlife CrisisThe surging popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles made by BYD Co. and oth

  • What a merger between Nissan and Honda means for the automakers and the industry

    BANGKOK (AP) — Japanese automakers Honda and Nissan will attempt to merge and create the world’s third-largest automaker by sales as the industry undergoes dramatic changes in its transition away from fossil fuels.

  • Former Huawei 'Genius Youth' recruit says new venture can now mass produce humanoid robots

    A two-year-old start-up founded by a former Huawei Technologies' recruit said it has started mass production of its humanoid robots, raising the bar in a fierce competition among Chinese firms to produce artificial intelligence (AI)-powered machines. Shanghai-based Agibot has started producing its general-purpose robot for commercial use, and has manufactured 962 units as of December 15, the company said in a recent video. Agibot has crossed a major start-up hurdle after spending two years bring

  • How Business Insider investigated the state of the Eighth Amendment

    BI analyzed nearly 1,500 cases to obtain data on prisoner litigation. We found that constitutional protections have been dramatically weakened.

  • Critics blast Canada's proposed changes to air traveller rights regulations

    The federal government is proposing revising the regulations meant to protect and compensate passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations. Heidi Petracek looks at the possible changes, and the criticism from both air passenger advocates and airlines.

  • Canada’s only Amazon workers’ union braces for 1st offer from employer

    After successfully unionizing in May of 2024, workers at an Amazon facility in Laval, Que., are expecting a first offer from the company in January after six months of negotiations and demands for wage increases.

  • 3 Stocks That May Be Trading Below Their Estimated Value

    In the current global market landscape, investors are navigating a complex environment marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, such as looming government shutdowns. Despite these challenges, strong economic data in the U.S., including robust GDP growth and retail sales figures, offer a glimmer of optimism amidst broader market declines. In such conditions, identifying stocks that may be trading below their estimated value can present opportunities for...

  • Ontario asks Canada's highest court to hear youth-led climate case

    TORONTO — Ontario has asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on a historic youth-led challenge of the province's climate plan, moving the case a step closer to a possible hearing before Canada's top court.

  • US says former Humanigen chief scientific officer charged with insider trading

    An indictment unsealed on Monday charged the former chief scientific officer of biopharmaceutical company Humanigen with engaging in an insider trading scheme involving the firm's stock, the U.S. Justice Department said. Between June and August of 2021, Dale Chappell, 54, avoided more than $38 million in losses by selling millions of shares of Humanigen stock while in possession of material non-public information about Humanigen's application to the Food and Drug Administration for approval of a drug to treat COVID-19 called Lenzilumab, the Justice Department said.

  • 3 US Stocks That May Be Trading Below Their Estimated Value In December 2024

    As the United States stock market navigates a challenging landscape marked by fluctuating inflation data and cautious Federal Reserve policies, investors are on the lookout for opportunities that may arise from these volatile conditions. In such an environment, identifying stocks potentially trading below their estimated value can be a prudent strategy for those seeking to capitalize on market inefficiencies.

  • China's industrial robot sales shrink for first time in 5 years on 'tightening demand'

    China's industrial robot sales are expected to record its first decline in five years amid sluggish demand in the manufacturing industry, new market research shows. The country's total industrial robot deliveries this year are estimated to reach 300,000 units, down 5 per cent from 2023, according to the latest report from market consultancy Shenzhen Gaogong Industrial Institute (GGII). That decline was attributed by the report to the "obviously tightening demand" from the manufacturing industry,

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke is bad, but not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios....

  • DTES services see spike in demand from people in other municipalities

    As the cost-of-living crisis worsens, non-profit organizations in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside say they're seeing a spike in demand for employment supports from people living in other municipalities. Shivani Joshi reports.

  • Chinese EV Makers Hit EU Wall as Tariffs Add to Import Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese automakers captured their smallest share of Europe’s electric-vehicle market in eight months, after new tariffs added as much as 35% to the cost of importing cars to the region.Most Read from BloombergHo Chi Minh City Opens First Metro Line After Years of DelayThe Architects Who Built MiamiReviving a Little-Known Modernist Landmark in BuffaloNew York’s Congestion Pricing Plan Still Faces Legal HurdlesNew York City’s Historic Preservation Movement Is Having a Midlife Crisis

  • I left my multimillion-dollar career as a producer in Hollywood to start a longevity business. I make less money but haven't looked back.

    Gary Binkow was an Emmy Award-winning producer but is happier now that he's left his multimillion-dollar Hollywood career to start a longevity business.

  • Electricity generation, distribution top source of 2022 N.S. greenhouse gas emissions: StatsCan

    Electricity generation, transmission and distribution was the top source of greenhouse gas emissions in Nova Scotia in 2022, according to Statistics Canada's latest annual accounting of emissions from economic activity.That industry accounted for 40.5 per cent of emissions in the province.That's not surprising to Badia Nehme, an energy co-ordinator with the Ecology Action Centre."A majority of our grid is fossil fuels," Nehme said, adding that about a third of power generation comes from coal.Th

  • Big banks, business groups sue US Fed over annual stress tests

    (Reuters) -Major banks and business groups sued the Federal Reserve on Tuesday, alleging the U.S. central bank's annual "stress tests" of Wall Street firms violate the law. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Columbus, Ohio, claims the Fed's practice of determining how big banks perform against hypothetical economic turmoil, and assigning capital requirements accordingly, do not follow proper administrative procedure. Plaintiffs included the Bank Policy Institute, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Bank Association.

  • Experts: Trump's use of consumer fraud law to sue Des Moines Register unlikely to succeed

    The president-elect's use of a state consumer fraud statute against the Des Moines Register for a poll that missed the mark is a stretch, experts say