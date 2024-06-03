Walmart in north Sacramento County evacuated due to a bomb threat, sheriff says

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

A Walmart Supercenter in north Sacramento County has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Few details about the threat in the community of Antelope and subsequent evacuation were immediately available, but deputies said the store at 7901 Watt Avenue and Elverta Road “has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.”

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said a suspect had been detained in connection with the threat. He said an explosive ordnance disposal team had been dispatched to the store to “safely secure the suspect’s backpack.”

It was not clear how many people were in the store at the time of the evacuation. The shopping center anchored by the Walmart includes several small businesses, a Jack in the Box, O’Reilly Auto Parts and veterinary hospital.

Deputies are urging motorists to avoid the area as Watt Avenue is blocked at U Street and portions of Elverta Road at the intersection with Watt are closed off.