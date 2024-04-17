Walmart store closing in Milwaukee

Reuters

Japanese companies are increasingly hitching their growth plans to the United States, as concerns about Chinese demand and Beijing's influence over supply chains prompt a noticeable pivot toward the world's largest economy. Robot maker Yaskawa Electric, drinks company Asahi, chipmaker Renesas Electronics and automaker Honda are just a few of the companies that in recent months have either expressed interest in expanding in the U.S. or announced plans to do so. While Japan remains tied to China through extensive trade and manufacturing operations, Tokyo has pledged with other members of the Group of Seven (G7) nations to "derisk" but not "decouple" from the world's second-largest economy.