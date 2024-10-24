Walsall: Family pay tribute to 'most selfless person' after woman dies following railway station stabbing

The family of a woman who died after being stabbed at a railway station have paid tribute to her as "the most selfless person".

Rhiannon Skye Whyte, 27, died in hospital on Wednesday with her family by her side, three days after being injured at Bescot Stadium station in Walsall, West Midlands.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11.25pm on Sunday.

Deng Cholmajek, 18, from Walsall, was arrested and later charged with attempted murder, but detectives will now make an application to amend the charge following her death.

Ms Whyte's family described her as "the most loved daughter, compassionate sister, loving aunty, gracious granddaughter, beautiful niece, wonderful cousin and devoted friend" in a statement issued by police.

"The most selfless person, you were brave, quirky, funny and always there for anyone who needed it. There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more," they said.

"The weird thing about this devastating loss is that we now need to navigate life without you, but how? If your short life will teach anything, it's to cherish each moment with those you love as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

"You are so strong, a fighter and no matter what happens, we as a family will always be united for you. We will love and miss you for now, for always and forever."

Read more from Sky News:

Investigation into Wimbledon school crash reopened

Woman, 60, arrested over care home deaths

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell said specialist officers are supporting Ms Whyte's family and friends.

"Please can we ask for their privacy to be respected. Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time," he said.

"I would again like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else."

Cholmajek has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 19 November.