Walt Disney World Resort Runner Collapses And Dies During 5K Race

Click here to read the full article.
A runner participating Friday in the the Disney Fall Feast 5K has died, according to a report in the Orlando Sentinel.
The event was part of a weekend of planned events for the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, which continues through Sunday. Some 15,000 runners are expected to participate in a half-marathon on Sunday.
More from Deadline
- Hurricane Dorian Forces Universal Orlando To Close Soon As Storm Closes In
- Hurricane Dorian, Now A Category 5, Bears Down On Bahamas, Appears Likely To Hug Florida Coast
- Disney World & Universal Orlando "Closely Monitoring" Hurricane Dorian; ESPN & Rolling Stones Shift Scheduled College Football Game & Concert
“We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts and sympathies remain with the runner’s family and loved ones throughout this difficult time,” said Andrea Finger, a spokeswoman for Walt Disney World Resort.
The runner, who was not identified, was running in a 3.1 mile race for ages 5 and up.
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.