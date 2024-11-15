Walworth killing: Tributes paid to 'kind' pensioner knifed in triple stabbing at East Street Market

The relatives of a “warm, kind, and generous” pensioner who was killed in a triple stabbing on Remembrance Sunday in Walworth have paid tribute to him.

Hilkiah McLeggan, known to his family and friends as Mac or Lloyde, was brutally stabbed to death in an attack at 10.40am on East Street on Sunday.

Members of the public bravely attempted to save Hilkiah’s life and apprehend the attacker, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men remain hospitalised after the knifing, one of whom remains in a critical condition.

In a moving tribute issued via the Met Police, the 77-year-old’s relatives remembered him as a person who would “do anything for his friends and family”.

They said: “He was a hard-working man who worked on past his retirement because he knew he could offer more of himself and enjoyed being amongst his colleagues who were also his friends.

Police at the scene in East Street, Walworth, south London, following the fatal stabbing (PA Wire)

“He was a great support to so many and would offer his help without hesitation to support their needs. His family and friends are devastated and are struggling to make sense this terrible event.”

Hilkiah’s loved ones expressed their gratitude to members of the public who attempted to intervene at the busy East Street Market, where a memorial is currently in place.

“The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone that has expressed their condolences and those that have set up a special memorial at East Street Market that he frequented so often for many decades,” the family said.

“Heartfelt gratitude is expressed to those that stopped to come to his aid including the LAS in an attempt to save him and those that prayed for him in his final moments.

“The family would also thank the police who are supporting them while they try to process their grief and ask for privacy while they come to terms with such a tragic, senseless and devastating loss.

“The family encourage those who have been affected by this to seek help and support if needed. Our best wishes are extended to the other victims and their family. We hope they have a positive outcome and wish them well on their recovery.”

Musse Ali, 66, of no fixed abode has since been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

An investigation remains ongoing within the Met’s Specialist Crime Unit.