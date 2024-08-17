Walz’s $150K-Per-Ticket Hamptons Fundraiser Attracts Celebs

A star-studded fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign hosted by Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) in the Hamptons on Thursday cost some attendees $150,000 just get in—although they did get to see Mumford & Sons perform.

Chris Rock, Joy Behar, Marci Klein and others gathered for the high-dollar event being held in the home of Slack CEO Stuart Butterfield and his wife, CEO of Away, Jen Rubio, according to sources familiar with the event that spoke to Page Six.

Walz reportedly carried the show without Harris with one attendee describing the day as having “high, positive energy.”

And what would a fundraiser in the Hamptons be without lobster rolls?

A limited number of tickets went for $6,600 with most selling for $150k, according to Page Six.

President Joe Biden infamously hosted a fundraiser in the Hamptons following his debate against former President Donald Trump.

“Everyone going [to the fundraiser] is extremely disappointed. Everyone paid in advance… so it could be an opportunity to encourage him to drop out,” a long time Biden donor told the New York Post in June. Tickets for the event reportedly ran between $3,300 and $250k.

Weeks later, Biden dropped out of the race.

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) is set to host a competing fundraiser in the Hamptons next weekend with tickets starting at $25k, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by ABC News. Vance will host the event alongside two former George W. Bush administration officials: former Ambassador to the Netherlands, Cliff Sobel, and former Under Secretary, Economic, Energy and Agricultural Affairs, Reuben Jeffrey III.

Former secretary of commerce during the Trump administration, Wilbur Ross, is also set to host the event.

Billionaire Trump donors John Paulson and Omeed Malik will also be in attendance.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

