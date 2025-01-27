Walz image altered to make his arm stick out in salute | Fact check

The claim: Image shows Tim Walz performed Nazi salute

A Jan. 23 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows Vice President Kamala Harris walking beside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who has an arm raised in the air.

"Walz's Nazi salute," reads the post's caption.

The post was shared more than 500 times in four days. Other versions of the claim were shared on Facebook, Instagram and X, including a version shared by the conservative account Libs of TikTok.

Our rating: Manipulated media

The image was edited to make Walz's arm point diagonally out. Video footage shows the moment the original image was captured at a Pennsylvania rally, when Walz was raising his hand to wave at the audience, not performing a Nazi salute.

Walz didn't perform Hitler salute

Billionaire Elon Musk held his hand to his heart before raising it straight into the air twice while speaking at a celebration following President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. The gesture immediately sparked controversy online from those who compared the gesture to a Nazi salute.

Musk later posted on X, "The everyone is Hitler act is sooo tired." In response to the controversy, some social media users similarly compared a gesture supposedly made by Walz, the former Democratic vice presidential nominee, to a Nazi salute.

But Walz made no such salute.

Fact check: Photo of Tim Walz with racist object? No, that image is altered

The altered image comes from one taken as Walz and Harris walked onstage at an August 2024 campaign rally in Philadelphia. The backdrop and the pair's outfits match those in the Facebook photo.

But the original footage shows Walz raising his left hand straight above his head to wave at the audience, not sticking his arm out like in the Facebook image. Though he and Harris proceeded to alternate hands to wave as they walked onstage, there are no frames from the footage that match the image in the post. When Walz's body position relative to Harris and the background matches the image in the Facebook post, his arm is straight up.

Neither Walz nor Harris performed a Nazi salute, which consists of raising one's right arm in the air with the palm facing down, according to the Wiener Holocaust Library. There weren't any credible reports of the pair doing so at the time of the rally either.

USA TODAY previously debunked similarly false claims that an image taken from the TV show "Mad Men" showed Walz in blackface and that the Democratic Party used the Nazi slogan "Strength Through Joy."

USA TODAY reached out Libs of TikTok and the user who shared the post on Facebook for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Lead Stories also debunked the claim.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Image of Walz sticking arm out is altered | Fact check