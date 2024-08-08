The Walz record: Abortion rights, free lunches for schoolkids, and disputes over a riot response

Steve Karnowski
·6 min read

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and his fellow Democrats have enacted big changes in the two years that they've had full control of the Minnesota Legislature, from expansions of abortion and LGBTQ+ rights to tax credits and other initiatives aimed at making life easier for families.

His record has delighted liberals and progressives and is a major reason why Vice President Kamala Harris chose him to be her running mate. He doesn't try to claim all the credit — strong Democratic legislative leaders also played major roles. But his record continues to draw condemnation from Republicans, who say he squandered a huge budget surplus that should have been used for tax cuts, failed to prevent hundreds of millions of dollars in fraud, and acted too slowly to quell the violence that followed the murder of George Floyd.

Here's some of what Walz has done as governor and how it might connect to the campaign now that he's on the Democratic Party ticket:

REMOVING ABORTION RESTRICTIONS

Walz signed legislation codifying abortion rights, repealing essentially all the state's restrictions and adding protections for patients who travel from states where abortion is restricted. The governor joined Harris during her visit in March to a St. Paul Planned Parenthood clinic, where she paid tribute to Minnesota’s leadership in what her office said was the first time a president or vice president had toured a facility that performs abortions. Among the restrictions eliminated were a 24-hour waiting period and parental consent requirements.

LGBTQ RIGHTS

Walz and his fellow Democrats also enacted new protections for the rights of LGBTQ+ people from Minnesota and other states to receive gender-affirming health care, specifically including families coming from elsewhere for treatment for trans children. The state also banned so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ children and vulnerable adults.

GEORGE FLOYD

Walz is under renewed fire for his response to the sometimes violent unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, which included the burning of a police station and numerous businesses. Former President Donald Trump has been repeating his false claim that he was responsible for deploying the National Guard to quell the violence. It was Walz who gave the order in response to requests from the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul, not Trump. But within Minnesota, GOP legislators said both Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey were too slow to act. And there was finger-pointing between Frey and Walz over who was responsible for not activating the Guard faster. But the ensuing national reckoning on racial injustice also spurred the passage of police accountability measures in Minnesota.

FISCAL OVERSIGHT

Republicans say lax oversight by the Walz administration over pandemic programs cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. That includes one of the country’s largest pandemic aid fraud cases, known as the Feeding Our Future scandal. Federal prosecutors charged 70 people with defrauding programs that funded meals for kids during the pandemic out of $250 million on Walz’s watch. The Office of the Legislative Auditor, a nonpartisan watchdog, delivered a scathing report in June that said the state Department of Education “failed to act on warning signs” and was “ill-prepared to respond.” Legislative Auditor Judy Randall told lawmakers that state agencies “don’t necessarily approach their work with an oversight and a regulatory mindset.” More recently, the administration has been criticized for payments to ineligible people for a bonus program for frontline workers, and overpayments of unemployment insurance.

BUDGET SURPLUSES

Walz has benefited from Minnesota’s relatively strong economy, which generated enough tax revenues to provide decent surpluses at the start of the 2019 and 2021 budget cycles and an enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus for 2023 that gave Democrats plenty to spend on their priorities. Those had been building up for years and included big increases for K-12 and post-secondary education. Two of his proudest accomplishments are tax credits for families with children that were aimed at slashing childhood poverty and free school meals for all kids regardless of family income. Democrats also enacted a paid family and medical leave program that has been held up as a potential model for federal legislation. Republican lawmakers say most of that surplus should have been returned to taxpayers via permanent tax cuts.

BIPARTISANSHIP

During his first term, Walz found ways to work with a Legislature that was split between a Democratic-controlled House and a Republican-led Senate. The arrangement was productive in his first year, but bipartisan cooperation frayed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, he relied on emergency powers to lead the state’s response, which included lockdowns, closing schools and churches, and shuttering businesses. Once Democrats took full control of the Legislature in 2023, they didn't need Republican votes for much except for a $2.6 billion public infrastructure package in 2023 that required supermajorities in each chamber.

LEGALIZING MARIJUANA

Under Walz's watch, Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana for adults. But Minnesota still doesn't have a functioning legal marketplace. Developing the program has gone slowly, so the only places now selling non-medical marijuana legally are dispensaries on Native American reservations that aren't subject to state law. Walz's first choice to head the state's Office of Cannabis Management stepped aside just one day after her appointment last September after it was revealed that the administration's vetting process failed to discover that her business sold products exceeding state limits on THC potency, owed money to former associates and accumulated tens of thousands of dollars in tax liens. The office is still without a permanent leader.

VOTING

Walz signed legislation to make it easier to vote in Minnesota, where it was already pretty simple, and shoring up state-level protections for voting rights that federal courts had eroded. One major change was restoring the rights of convicted felons to vote as soon as they get out of prison, instead of having to wait until their supervised release ends. It was framed as an issue of racial equity. After Walz became Harris' running mate, conservatives cited it as evidence that he's soft on crime. But the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the law against a challenge by conservatives who said it was unconstitutional. The law extended voting rights to at least 55,000 people who had been ineligible.

GUN SAFETY

Minnesota’s first lady, Gwen Walz, used her position to back up his advocacy of gun safety measures, including legislation her husband signed in 2023 to require universal background checks for gun transfers and a “red flag” law to let authorities temporarily take guns from people ruled a risk to themselves or others.

Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • J.D. Vance Awkwardly Retreats After Bizarre Attempt to Storm Harris’ Empty Plane

    J.D. Vance briskly marched up to Air Force 2, Kamala Harris’ plane, planning to give political reporters a show as he confronted the vice president uninvited on Wednesday. His power play dreams, like most of his chaotic veep run, were immediately thwarted once he realized Harris was not present.“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance told campaign reporters gathered on the tarmac in Wisconsin.He didn’t get the chance to face Harris but said that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice

  • Opening of Trump campaign office in Georgia descends into chaos with fist fight

    Republican activist approached state lawmaker with concerns about election-related measures after Trump loss leads to conservative scrutiny of election system

  • House Republicans Tell Johnson Not to Repeal Climate Law

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of US House Republicans warned House Speaker Mike Johnson not to repeal the clean-energy tax credits in President Joe Biden’s signature climate law, warning such a move could upend private investment in the sector and snarl ongoing projects. Most Read from BloombergAfrica’s Richest City Needs $12 Billion to Fix InfrastructureNew York City’s Outdoor Dining Sheds Will Start DisappearingThe 5 Coastal States That Face the Most Devastating Flood RiskNew York City Paid $2 Millio

  • Epstein Conspiracy Theorist Leaks His Texts With J.D. Vance

    J.D. Vance exchanged messages with a notorious right-wing conspiracy theorist asking for his thoughts on a range of subjects including Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report.Messages sent over the encrypted messaging app Signal between Donald Trump’s running mate and Charles “Chuck” Johnson show Vance entertaining conspiracy theories himself as well as expressing doubt that Trump would, in fact, choose him as his VP pick, according to The Washington Post. Johnson—who gave the messages to the new

  • Donald Trump’s ‘Pathetic’ New Way Of Attacking Kamala Harris Is Slammed Online

    The former president deployed a new moniker for his 2024 election rival in four posts on his Truth Social platform.

  • Democrats May Have Found Their Own Version Of The MAGA Hat

    It's only a matter of time before you see one of these in real life.

  • Fact-checking Vance’s claims on Walz’s military service

    CNN’s Alayna Treene fact-checks JD Vance’s claims about Tim Walz’s military service.

  • Fox News host knocks Trump: ‘You either own the markets or you don’t’

    Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto challenged former President Trump’s record and comments on the stock market Monday after the former president blamed President Biden and Vice President Harris for this week’s slide. Trump said that the Wall Street drop, triggered by instability in the Japanese economy alongside concerns over a cooling U.S. jobs market, was…

  • FBI Raids Home of Rep Trying to Impeach Kamala Harris

    The FBI executed a search warrant against Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) last Friday, the congressman confirmed after a local news report highlighted the investigation.Ogles, who has been facing scrutiny over his campaign finances for months, said in a post on X that the FBI “took possession of my cell phone.”News Channel 5 Investigates, the same Nashville area local program that first reported the FBI search, began reporting last year about discrepancies in Ogles’ financial disclosure forms—including a

  • "Trump Is a Coward" Trends on Truth Social

    Truth Betrayal Over the weekend, former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took to Truth Social, the special media app that he also owns, to announce that he would be backing out of a scheduled debate against Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump had agreed to the debate, which was slated for September 10 […]

  • Jordan Klepper Exposes 1 Hypocrisy After Another Among Trump MAGA Fans At Rally

    The “Daily Show” correspondent put their contradictory comments on full display.

  • Harris Shuts Down Trumpian ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants

    Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped her fans from getting too wild with their Trump bashing at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.On the second day of her battleground blitz with running mate Tim Walz, when she got to the point in her now-familiar stump speech about her days prosecuting predators, fraudsters and scammers, supporters, like those in Philadelphia on Tuesday, were just starting to chant “lock him up” when Harris deviated from the script.“Well, hold on,” she

  • Trump Took Private Jet Flight With Head Of Project 2025, New Photo Shows

    The former president has tried to distance himself from the controversial far-right blueprint, claiming he has “no idea” who was in charge of it.

  • Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for VP Running Mate

    Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.CNN first reported the vice president's decision. An unassuming former high school teacher and football coach, Walz, 60, emerged as a surprise standout in the Democratic veepstakes by coining the viral label “weird” for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unli

  • In new book, Pelosi details 20-minute conversation with Trump ahead of first impeachment

    Hours before former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally launched the first impeachment investigation into former president Donald Trump in 2019, she received a call from the subject of the probe himself.

  • PA Trump Supporters Tell ‘The Daily Show’ Assassination Attempt Was a ‘Planned Job’ by Obama | Exclusive Video

    Jordan Klepper also goes in the field to see how Republicans are coping with the loss of their "favorite punching bag," Joe Biden The post PA Trump Supporters Tell ‘The Daily Show’ Assassination Attempt Was a ‘Planned Job’ by Obama | Exclusive Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Georgetown police ask for ‘grace and understanding’ after incident involving police dog

    Police said the dog “is no longer in service” with the department.

  • J.D. Vance’s Backdrop Makes It Look Like He’s Campaigning for ‘Kamala’

    Well that’s confusing. J.D. Vance delivered a rally speech Tuesday in Pennsylvania with a backdrop that made it appear he was campaigning for his arch nemesis, Kamala Harris. The unfortunate signage appeared to stem from the event’s advance team not accounting for its crowd blocking half of a gigantic poster that sat directly behind Vance, which appeared to read in full, “KAMALA CHAOS.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. S

  • Harris gets interrupted by protesters during campaign rally in Detroit and snaps back

    Lingering dissensions in the Democratic party were on display during Harris’ evening speech in Michigan, when she was interrupted by protesters chanting about the war in Gaza. (AP video by Mike Householder/produced by Javier Arciga)

  • South Asians rally behind Harris: ‘It’s like a tidal wave’

    In the days before President Biden dropped out of the presidential race, a poll from Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote) showed a 19 percent drop in support for him among South Asian Americans. Now, with an Indian American at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, the phones of South Asian organizers “have…