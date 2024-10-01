In photos: Tim Walz and JD Vance vice presidential debate

Inside the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City, where Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan will moderate . (Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio will face off Tuesday evening in the only vice presidential debate scheduled ahead of the 2024 election in November.

CBS News will host the debate at its studios in New York City, with Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan serving as moderators. Former President Donald Trump has declined to debate Vice President Kamala Harris a second time, so Tuesday night’s event may also be the last debate of 2024.

