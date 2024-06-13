Wanda Sykes' 2 Kids: All About Olivia and Lucas

Wanda welcomed twins with her wife Alex Sykes in 2009

Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes at the 2024 Writers Guild Awards on April 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Wanda Sykes' kids changed her life.

The comedian and her wife, Alex Sykes, welcomed their twins, Olivia Lou and Lucas Claude, on April 27, 2009. At the time of their birth, Wanda’s representative told PEOPLE, “All are happy and healthy and at home.”

The Black-ish star and her wife are protective of their two children, but Wanda is fond of dropping stories about the twins from time to time, especially as part of her stand-up routines. She’s also joked about the impact parenthood has had on her.

As Wanda told the Washington Post in 2012, “My friends make me feel dumb now. They’re talking about Syria and Egypt, and I’m just, like, ‘Oscar was out of control on Sesame Street. He was extra-grouchy today.’ ”

Here’s everything to know about Wanda Sykes' two kids: Olivia and Lucas.

The twins changed Wanda’s life forever

Wanda Sykes Instagram Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes.

Wanda spoke about her new life with Olivia and Lucas a few weeks after their birth in 2009.

In an interview with Extra!, the comedian explained that kids really do change everything. She said, “I realized that I don’t matter for s--- ... It just puts everything in perspective.”

Wanda has made of fun of their gift-giving skills

Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Alex Sykes and Wanda Sykes attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

With a comedian as a mom, it’s no surprise that Olivia and Lucas have been the subject of her jokes from time to time.

While on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2016, Wanda revealed that her twins weren’t exactly great gift-givers. She said, per HuffPost, “They’re 7, so to me, I’d just rather have a hug and a ‘Happy Mother’s Day!’ But when they’re that age ― and moms know ― you have to be a good actress. That’s when you gotta turn into Meryl Streep."

Wanda continued, "So I just had to go ‘Oh that’s amazing! Oh that’s so beautiful!’ And they were so proud. But now I understand why athletes buy their moms a house when they make it ― because they really should to make up for this crap!”

Olivia and Lucas have changed Wanda’s comedic style

Wanda Sykes Instagram Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes.

Olivia and Lucas have definitely had an impact on their mom's performance as a comedian.

Wanda told HuffPost in 2014, “Before, I would just talk about what’s going on in my life. Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening to me or around the world, and since the kids it’s still the same technique as far as I’m talking about what’s happening, but a lot of it is about the kids and the family, because they just take over everything, you know?"

The comedian explained, "I don’t really have the chance to sit down and go through articles and everything, the kids just take over.”

The twins are fans of crafting

Wanda Sykes Instagram Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes.

Wanda and Alex are very protective of their twins’ privacy and often don’t speak about them publicly, but in 2017 Wanda shared that her then-8-year-olds were both very into making arts and crafts.

The Upshaws star explained that she preferred crafting with her kids instead of “parking them in front of the TV” because it was an activity they could do together — and something that would help her learn more about her children.

Wanda explained to PEOPLE, “It’s like recon for me. It’s kind of like getting a look into their little brains. I’m trying to figure out ‘What do I have here, what’s going on? Is anyone drawing a knife?' ”

The proud mom added, “As a parent, it’s just good to sit down together and keep them busy and do something together as a family.”

Olivia and Lucas speak fluent French

Wanda Sykes Instagram Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes.

Unlike Wanda, Olivia, Lucas and their mom Alex all speak fluent French. As the Emmy winner told Steve Harvey, this sometimes means that she can’t understand what her children are saying.

She told Harvey on the Steve TV Show that she speaks “a few words and that’s about it.” Wanda added, “You would think after nine years I’d be parlez-vousing all over the place, right?”

As for the twins, Wanda said, “They’re fluent. French is their first language ... I just really have to pay attention to make sure they’re not talking about me. And I can tell if they’re going to talk about me because all of the sudden they’re like ‘Uhh.. you know.. (imitates French).' ”

They have participated in racial justice marches with their moms

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

In June 2020, Wanda revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that Olivia and Lucas went with herself and Alex to support Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of George Floyd.

Wanda joked that her children “loved the marching part, but once the stationary part happened and we’re listening to all the speakers, they were bored silly ... We were hot, and I’m pretty sure my daughter faked heat stroke.”

The Golden Globe nominee also explained that she had spoken about racism with her kids but it hadn’t been easy.

“It’s been difficult because ... I have to turn it off sometimes," Wanda explained. "I’m trying to talk to my son about the George Floyd case ... And I said, ‘Yeah, Lucas, you get it.’ And he goes, ‘Um, so what’s your favorite dinosaur?' ... So I have to just let them be kids, you know?”

Olivia and Lucas are very connected to their French family

Wanda Sykes Instagram Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes.

The twins aren't only fluent in French, they also get to spend a lot of time with their family in France. Wanda told HuffPost in 2014 that Olivia and Lucas really enjoy their time there.

“Well, we went to France for a couple of weeks, you know, my wife is French, so we go there, see the in-laws and everything," she said. "We had a really nice time. And, you know, basically the kids love a swimming pool, so it's just hanging out, the beach, they have quite the life, I must say.”



