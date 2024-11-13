Wanda Sykes Blames Election Defeat On ... What?

Blaming breakfast cereal for Kamala Harris’ loss to Donald Trump is a new one for us, but Wanda Sykes went there on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

Host Jimmy Kimmel got the political ball rolling by asking the comedian if she’d been able to digest the results of the Republican stampede last week. “Jimmy, I’m a Black woman and a lesbian,” she replied. “How the hell you think I’m doing?”

Asked for her analysis, Sykes turned her attention to the most important meal of the day.

“I blamed those damned Cheerio commercials ... showing all those interracial couples. You’re scaring the shit out of white people. What’re you all doing? It’s just cereal. Just sell the damn cereal. Why you bring us into this? They got gay couples selling shit. Like just frickin’ sell your stuff, don’t bring us into this!” she said.

Blending actors from diverse backgrounds in commercials is somewhat common these days, but an ugly controversy brewed back in 2013 when the racists came out to jeer an adorable Cheerios ad featuring a white mom, a Black dad and their biracial daughter.

However, if Wanda Sykes says rings of oats influenced the 2024 election, we should hear her out.

