Wander Beauty’s New Mile High Club Mascara Made Me Believe in Mascara Again

I feel like everyone has the one mascara that they love. The one that they will always have a back up of when their current tube runs out. The one they will always repurchase. It could be a high-end option or it might be a drugstore find. But everyone has...The One. Everyone except me. The truth is, I have a fickle relationship with mascaras. I'm not easy to please. I like volume over length, but it can't be all volume because then it just looks like you have caterpillars for eyelashes (and eyebrows, in my case). I like a short, rubbery brush to really get down to the corners of my lash line and, for me, it's got to be waterproof or at the very least, very water-resistant. And obviously, it can't smudge, stamp, or flake onto my under-eye.
A while back, I gave up mascara entirely for almost a full year because I was just sick of messing with it. Wearing tons of bright eye shadow with no mascara is certainly...a choice, but luckily I found a few mascaras that brought me back to center. One of these is Wander Beauty Unlashed Volume & Curl Mascara, which won a 2017 Allure Best of Beauty Award because it is very good.
I reached out to the brand last month with a plea to send me a new tube since I had run out, and they said, "Sure, but can you keep a secret? We're coming out with a new mascara." If there's something I love more than mascara, it's a secret. So I persuaded them to send me the new one to try.
I was a little hesitant because I really, really loved the old one. Why fix what isn't broken? Wander Beauty's new mascara is called Mile High Club Volume & Length Mascara. What they probably mean by "mile high," if I were to guess, is that it will make your lashes super long, reaching high into the sky, and having nothing to do with sex in an airplane bathroom.
Like its big sister, this mascara swaps the typical, cylindrical tube for a squeezable, toothpaste tube-like component. This promises that you'll be able to get the most out of the product when you start running low by squeezing the tube closer to the brush to pick up product it would have missed in the traditional plastic tube. I used to think this design was a scam, but then I found myself squishing the tube around and scraping the sides with the brush for like three weeks, so again, the joke is on me.
If there's one thing I didn't like about the original Unlashed mascara, it was the big, tapered, curved, brush. Some things are surely better that way, but for me mascara brushes aren't one of them. The brush isn't bad, it just isn't my personal preference. Clearly, it didn't stop me from loving the mascara, but if I could have changed one thing I'd have given it a smaller brush. Well.
The first thing I noticed about the Mile High Mascara is that the brush is noticeably smaller, thinner, and straighter — almost like one made for your lower lashes, but not quite that small. Score one for Wander Beauty and score one for me. It's a very wet formula and takes a few seconds longer to dry down than others. This gives you more time to brush it through each and every lash and to get them just the way you want them before they're set in place for good. The formula, like the brush, is a little thinner than usual, which helps it glide between and around your lashes, coating each and every one with mascara. They are really not kidding when they promise volume and length.
Here are my lashes before Mile High Club:
For the sake of comparison, here are my lashes: on your left with it, and the right, without.
I mean, hi. Hello.
OK, now here's Mile High Club Mascara in full effect:
This mascara really works really well when you wiggle the wand in between each lash and slick them in the good stuff. The action noticeably lengthens and also fans them out at the inner and outer corners, making your lashes look wide as hell and your eyes look bigger (like the Bambi fantasy you've always dreamed of). Best of all, lashes hold their shape all day and night without smudging or flaking (even when I, like an idiot, rubbed my eyes a bunch and it still didn't smudge).
Look, I'm saying this mascara make your lashes look like falsies but...I'm not not going to say that either. What I like most, along with the fact that it gives you what appears to be an entirely new set of eyelashes, is that they look proportional, not too long or too thick. They're big, fluttery, flirty, DTF lashes that to me are the best kind, don't you agree?
The formula has castor seed oil and peach leaf extract to condition and strengthen. I just want my lashes to look good, but if this can help them to feel good too, it's a win/win. Last year it seemed like there was a mascara launch every month and a lot of them seemed to be promising, but few of them really were. I really think Mile High Club Mascara is going to stick around. (Also, if you're already a subscriber to Allure's Beauty Box, you can try it out in the February Beauty Box, just saying.)
You can find the Mile High Club Mascara on wanderbeauty.com for $26 starting February 5.
