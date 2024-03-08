Wandsworth drug dealers convicted after police surveillance operation

Reyon Vincent (Met police )

Two drug dealers have been convicted after they were caught by police on a surveillance operation who uncovered a stash of illicit substances and weapons.

Reyon and Dean Vincent were arrested by officers operating in the Wandsworth area in the summer of 2022.

Detectives carried out a drugs warrant at the Vauxhall address of known gang member Dean Vincent.

Only moments before, officers had watched Reyon Vincent, get out of a mini cab with a number of bags, and go into the address in Heyford Avenue.

They watched Reyon return to the minicab without the bags, before following and stopping the car.

Reyon was also found to have cannabis and 123 grams of heroin concealed in his waist band.

As Reyon was detained, officers entered Dean’s address and within a communal cupboard outside his front door, found 369 grams of heroin inside the same bags that they suspected had been dropped off a short while earlier. Found in the same cupboard, was a large brown Primark bag containing clothes.

Underneath the top layer of clothes, police found a handgun and a revolver - both of these were loaded.

Dean Vincent (Met)

Dean Vincent, 27, from Battersea was jailed for nine and half years while Reyon Vincent, 28, of St Louis Road, West Norwood was jailed for six years at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday.

The pair are not related despite sharing the same suname.

Detective Chief Inspector Lewis Sanderson said: “This is just one example of the work that officers do every day to remove dangerous people and weapons from London’s streets.

“Our operation helped to reduce the violence that was taking place in the area, and took dedication and tenacity to bring before the courts.

“It is satisfying to know that two people intent on causing harm to our communities, are no longer able to operate.

A gun seized in the operation (Met)

“We have specialist teams in the Met doing this work 365 days a year. If you are a drug dealer, or handling weapons, be aware that you may not be as invisible as you think.”

Officers also uncovered around £2,000 worth of cannabis, a large hunting knife and zombie knife and counterfeit cash. Officers searched the area behind the kitchen kickboards with Dean Vincent’s address, and found thirteen rounds of 9mm ammunition and four large blocks of heroin weighing 399 grams.

On the day, Reyon was arrested, charged and initially remanded in custody but Dean was not at the address and was found by police at an address in Iver on 11 August 2022. On him, he had his passport and £9,000 in cash.