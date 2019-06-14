Wanna Do a Fun Workout Fo’ Free? These Are the Best YouTube Workouts on the Interwebs

We've established that a gym isn't required to get a solid workout, right? Well, now I'm here to tell you that you also don't have to buy an app or even a DVD (lol) for a fun, sweaty, actually effective sesh. That's because YouTube.

And since searching for the perfect workout vid via the 'Tube doesn't count as cardio (sadly), we did the heavy lifting for you. Behold, the best workouts on YouTube no matter what you're in the mood for.