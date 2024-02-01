Lesley Felhazi is intimately aware of the social factors that contribute to homelessness.

The Paris local watched family members battle with addiction, and her two brothers ultimately died from fentanyl, which she said is prominent in the area.

“If we want it to get better, we have to be a part of the solution,” Felhazi said.

For her, that means collecting goods to supply to those in need.

Felhazi visited several encampments in Brantford in January to offer warm clothing, hygiene products and kindness.

Witnessing the immense need — and gratitude — she’s determined to do more to help, and invites others to join her.

The makeshift outdoor shelters Felhazi visited aren’t “anywhere you would want to be,” she told The Spectator, pointing to tarps as the main protection from the elements, and a state of general disarray.

Yet while there, Felhazi encountered people from all walks of life.

“There’s every kind of person there. It’s not just an addict. It’s not just someone with schizophrenia or whatever. It’s every kind of person,” she said.

One family she met could no longer afford their rent and were evicted, they told her.

“It’s really heartbreaking to see what is happening in our world — this is a major crisis,” she said.

Felhazi initially brought goods collected from friends to Victoria Park on Jan. 20, joined by her husband and sister-in-law.

At the central spot in Brantford, various outreach groups often distribute food, clothing, and warm beverages to community members in need.

While there, Felhazi figures they met around 100 locals living on the streets, in temporary shelters, or with their own accommodations, but struggling to make ends meet.

But because her adult daughter previously brought supplies to several of the encampments along the river, Felhazi knew there were also folks there who needed essential items, but were reluctant to leave for fear of losing their limited belongings.

Warm clothes and personal hygiene items — like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and deodorant — are needed and appreciated, she said, adding that ultimately, these community members need more than just “things.”

“They need an opportunity to become something, they need somewhere to go, they need somewhere warm, somewhere to have a shower … They need addiction services, they need mental health support. They need people who are kind, loving and understanding.”

Felhazi plans to go out again this Saturday, and welcomes donations, volunteers and suggestions. “I'm open to ideas from anyone willing to help,” Felhazi said.

Her friend — and owner of 2 Rivers restaurant — Ramona Klink is preparing sandwiches for Felhazi to distribute, and has offered to help collect donations from community members.

Folks who have items to donate — such as boots, tarps, blankets, baby wipes, or garbage bags — can message her through the 2 Rivers Facebook account to arrange a drop-off.

Making a difference doesn’t have to be a big gesture, Felhazi said, suggesting that even saying “Hi” to someone on the street can have an impact.

“It goes a long way to be nice to someone,” she said.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County. Reach her at cpercybeauregard@torstar.ca.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator