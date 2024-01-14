Want to capture year’s worth of fishing adventures in Idaho and beyond? Try a catch log

I’ve always been a fan of history. It’s a window into our past that often provides valuable clues for what to do (or not do) in the future.

In recent years, I’ve started keeping a log book of every fish I catch. So far, it’s been not only a fun endeavor, but also a useful tool for studying trends and collecting vital data about everything from seasonality to how various fisheries are performing.

As we close the book on 2023 — and welcome a new year of fishing opportunities — here are some highlights from my catch log:

▪ Species caught: 24. A solid number, although down from my personal best of 31.

▪ Bass (43% of catch): This is the highest percentage any species has booked since I’ve been keeping the log. I love fishing for bass, so it’s not a surprise. Plus, a couple of hot smallmouth days on the Snake River can stack up numbers in a hurry! My biggest bass of the year was a 21-inch, 5-pound largemouth, caught on a finesse rig out of one of our local ponds.

▪ Trout (27%): Trout species (seven in total) were my second-most common catch in 2023. I finished one trout shy of the Idaho Cutthroat Grand Slam, landing Yellowstone, Lahontan and Westslope varieties (I needed a Bonneville). Rainbow, brown, cutbow and Mackinaw rounded out the list. One of my most exciting catches was a 24-inch, 5.6-pound brown caught off the Boise River Greenbelt. Using ultralight tackle, it took me a nerve-racking 10 minutes to bring that fish to the net!

▪ Panfish (24%): It was a slightly down year for panfish species overall, especially crappie. I did tangle with some jumbo perch at Lake Cascade, and I also landed the second-biggest bluegill of my life — a 1.5-pound slab caught through the ice.

▪ Others (6%): My 2023 catches also included Kokanee salmon, white sturgeon, mountain whitefish, pikeminnow, carp, bullhead catfish and a trio of saltwater species: southern stingray, speckled trout and red drum (more on that in a minute).

▪ Biggest Fish of the Year: This honor goes to a 6-foot-4 sturgeon. I’ve caught bigger dinos, but this one was memorable because I hooked it in shallow water and got to watch the fight unfold!

▪ Smallest Fish of the Year: I could only laugh when I somehow hooked a 4-inch rainbow trout through the ice. This little guy still had his par marks — he’s lucky he didn’t get eaten while I was reeling him in.

▪ Takeaway of the Year: For me, 2023 will go down as the year of the crankbait. I’ve always fished cranks for bass, especially smallmouth, but I experimented and unlocked some deadly methods for catching trout and panfish. Remember: Fish are mean! Don’t underestimate how many species will hammer a crankbait, retrieved or trolled.

▪ Adventure of the Year: Backpacking into the Idaho mountains to fish an alpine lake (or several) is ALWAYS worth the effort. Catching trout was a lot of fun, but the memories I made with three lifelong buddies on our backcountry excursion will last a lifetime.

▪ Catch of the Year: Catching a redfish has been on my bucket list for a while. I never imagined my first one would be a 32-inch topwater bull! Feeling that giant inhale my walking bait, and then hanging on for dear life as it powered through the Carolina salt marshes, was a thrill I won’t forget.

▪ Catch of the Year, Part II: For an angler, one of the most rewarding feelings is having a hunch pay off. While ice fishing on Bear Lake, I noticed a cloud of small marks on my flasher and reeled my lure into the middle of it, theorizing the marks were a school of baitfish. Within seconds, a 30-inch Mackinaw demolished my lure — the highlight of the trip, and the biggest fish I pulled through the ice in 2023.

I’m planning to keep the catch log rolling, and I can’t wait to see what adventures 2024 has in store.

Happy new year, and tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures and questions with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com, or visit www.tightlines208.com for the latest local fishing reports and upcoming class offerings.