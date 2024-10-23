Want to feel old? LeBron James and son Bronny just played in the NBA together

LeBron James and Bronny James (right) played just under three minutes on court together - Getty Images/Harry How

Whatever your level of basketball knowledge, you likely have some ambient awareness of LeBron James. The 39-year-old is the all-time leading scorer in the NBA, a four-time champion, a three-time Olympic gold medallist and the star of 2021’s seminal work of cinema Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Most miraculously he is still playing for the LA Lakers despite the league’s physical demands and 82-game regular season. He has a new team-mate this year, his son Bronny. They became the first ever father and son duo to take to an NBA court at the same time in Tuesday’s season-opening win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There were big cheers for Bronny’s introduction towards the end of the first half, and again the first time the two exchanged passes. But no assists, steals or made baskets from three attempts during Bronny’s three minutes of game time, which came as little surprise.

The first father-son duo to play together in the NBA! pic.twitter.com/naadFLoPmh — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2024

Thanks to American athletes’ relaxed attitude to wearing microphones during games we heard the pep talk James snr. gave to his son moments before he stepped onto the floor at the romantically-named Crypto.com Arena. “You about ready?” asked LeBron. “You see that intensity, right? Just play carefree, though. Don’t worry about mistakes, just go out and play hard.”

Good advice, but Bronny is going to need more than that to have a long career in professional basketball. While Lakers fans in attendance on Tuesday clearly enjoyed the novelty of the moment, Bronny’s arrival to their team has not been greeted with blanket joy. He was picked 55th in this year’s draft, a position which might unearth a viable rotation player, but his college stats would not usually merit serious consideration for an NBA team.

Only Cheick Diallo (2016) and Robertas Javtokas (2001) have been drafted with lower numbers, but they were 6’8” and 6’11” respectively. At 6ft 1.5in, James lacks the height to overcome his unpromising record and while Diallo eked out a five-year career as a mainly bench-based player, Javtokas never made an NBA appearance.

Bronny described the experience of playing in the NBA alongside his father as “a crazy moment” - AP/Eric Thayer

Father-son duo featured together during the second quarter on Tuesday night - Getty Images/Jason Parkhurst

There is a sense that Lakers coach JJ Redick only introduced Bronny on Tuesday to give his father the historic family moment he craved and to prevent a tedious narrative clouding every forthcoming Lakers game.

The expectation is that Bronny will spend most of his season in the G League, the NBA’s development league. Perhaps he will grow into an elite player, but the father-son dynamic in sport has mixed results:

Alex and Darren Ferguson

An injury to Bryan Robson meant Fergie jnr. played enough games for Manchester United during 1992-93 to qualify for a Premier League winner’s medal. Finished his career with more than 400 appearances, mainly for Wrexham and Wolves, before following his father into management. Now in his fourth spell in charge of Peterborough. When sacked by Preston in 2010 Ferguson snr. immediately recalled the three United players on loan there.

Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey jr.

The James family equivalent for baseball. In 1990 Griffey snr. was at the end of his career when he signed for the Seattle Mariners, the team of his son. Hit back-to-back singles in their first game together and back-to-back home runs a few weeks later. Rare example of a sporting son eclipsing an accomplished dad, Griffey jr. is in the baseball hall of fame, his father is merely in the Cincinnati Reds version.

Steve and Alex Bruce

Steve signed son when in charge of Birmingham but reluctantly let him go to Ipswich a year later. “I cannot escape the fact that I am leaving myself open to charges of nepotism as far as Alex is concerned,” said Steve, “it’s not fair on me and certainly not fair on him.” Alex impressed so much at Ipswich then Leeds that Steve signed him again when manager of Hull.

Gordie, Mark and Marty Howe

Legendary ice hockey player retired at 43 but was tempted back to the rink when his sons joined the Houston Aeros of the World Hockey Association in 1973. Howe snr. was not satisfied with merely ticking off ‘play in a professional game with sons’ from his bucket list, he would carry on with Mark and Marty for another seven seasons, eventually retiring again at the age of 51.

Arnor and Eidur Gudjohnsen

Hold the distinction of being the only father and son duo to appear in the same international football team, although they were not on the pitch at the same time. Son Eidur replaced his Dad when making his Iceland debut in 1996. As one generation replaced another on the touchline there was a supportive kiss on the cheek.