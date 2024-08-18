If you want to fix the attainment gap, first fix school buildings

‘Our schools and local authorities need the resources, skills and funding to repair and maintain their facilities in the long run.’

The education secretary is absolutely right in identifying that inequality, particularly regional inequality, in our school system is “baked in”, and we should welcome any moves from central government that seek to address that (Education secretary warns of ‘baked-in’ inequality in English school system, 13 August). But there is a glaring gap in this conversation that the government needs to recognise: the very real and ongoing issue of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac), which continues to affect hundreds of schools.

Four schools in North Tyneside experienced months of disruption due to crumbling concrete and were still waiting for urgent repairs during exam season. Meanwhile, students at a school in Durham have been making do with temporary classrooms since a Raac-induced closure last September.

While schools are doing all they can to mitigate the situation, the Association of School and College Leaders has expressed concern that these conditions may significantly impact students’ learning, putting their futures at risk.

UK schools need full support from the government on this matter. Our country’s young people deserve to learn in buildings that will help them thrive, and though reactive measures such as granting A-level result uplifts will help things in the short-term, the root cause of the issue still needs addressing.

Our schools and local authorities need the resources, skills and funding to repair and maintain their facilities in the long run. Without these, the inequalities that the education minister speaks of are only going to be baked in further. But with the right plans, support and urgency from the government, we can begin to redress the balance and ensure future generations all have a safe, inspiring environment to learn in, whether they live in North Tyneside, Durham or London.

Caroline Compton-James

Deputy chief executive, Scape

• You report that Bridget Phillipson, the education secretary, said that the government’s mission is to make sure that all young people, whatever their background, have the chance to get on in life. You also reported that education experts suggest that the phonics screening check should be ditched and children should be given the opportunity to make choices about their learning (England’s curriculum review: what education experts want to see, 5 August). Do readers realise that these aspirations are contradictory?

The phonics check reduces inequalities. It ensures all children learn to read both familiar and unfamiliar words independently, whatever their background. When they can read words, children can begin to learn from their reading, giving them the power to overcome a disadvantaged start. Expecting children to make choices about their learning would increase inequality.

Some children come from homes where they are read to every night; taken for visits to libraries, museums and the countryside; and talk with adults who have the time and skills for child-friendly conversation. These children come to school keen to learn and they can engage in conversations about their experiences and interests.

Other children come from homes where the family is struggling to manage and where they have none of those experiences. They don’t know what they are missing and cannot explain their views. Expecting them to choose what to learn would be unfair and do nothing to help them overcome a disadvantaged start.

Elizabeth Nonweiler

Radley, Oxfordshire

