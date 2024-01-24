Want to fix a bad cup of tea? Just add salt...

The answer to a poor cup of tea is a pinch of salt, according to Dr Michelle Francl

What do Americans know about the British cup of tea? According to a US scientist, the way to rescue a bad one is by adding a pinch of salt.

A tiny pinch of table salt added to an over-brewed cup of English breakfast tea could salvage an otherwise bitter beverage, according to chemistry professor Dr Michelle Francl.

“A pinch of salt is not even enough to taste and it turns out salt can moderate your perception of bitterness,” she told the Telegraph.

“The sodium ions block some of the receptors that we use to detect bitterness and adding a bit of salt to your tea actually dates back as far as the eighth century when old Chinese manuscripts refer to adding a little bit of salt to your tea.

“It’s great if you’ve accidentally over brewed your tea. I’ve taken to adding just a tiny pinch of salt – and it really does help. You’re better off dumping it and making a new cup but sometimes desperation drives!”

‘Size of the tea bag matters’

Dr Francl, who is a chemist at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania, conducted her own research, combining a search of existing studies and DIY analysis using her teapots at home to discover the chemical secrets of tea and how to make the best brew every time.

Her book, Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea, is published by the Royal Society of Chemistry on Wednesday and includes tips on how to brew a better cup. It was inspired by an innocent query pondering whether the shape of a tea bag, such as circular versus tetrahedral, made a difference to flavour.

Dr Francl unearthed 150 years of scientific endeavour on the topic of tea, first started in 1885 by Englishwoman Wilhelmina Greene in The Chemical News, with On The Infusion of Tea .

“The research shows that the size of the bag is what matters, not the shape, but some shapes of course give you more space,” she said.

“Tea leaves expand by maybe a factor of four or five and if you don’t give them enough space, there’s not enough good access from the solvent.

“The nice tetrahedral shaped bags, like the PG Tips bags, have got lots of extra space in them, for example, but I have some on my shelf that are just these little pillows and the tea leaves are jammed in there and they’re not as effective.

“The research really shows that size is important but the shape can give you more size.”

Avoid the microwave

Dr Francl experimented with bottom-shelf vodka to see if she could use chemistry knowledge to make decaffeinated tea at home.

“I borrowed a bottle of cheap vodka from my youngest son and his partner and I found that if you steep the tea in the vodka for about a minute, dump out the vodka and let the tea leaves dry, then re-steep them, that gets rid of some of the caffeine” she explained. But she admits she “didn’t particularly like the taste of it”, likely as a result of vodka residue.

Alcohol and water are both polar chemicals, with charges on opposite sides that allows them to interact and inactivate the caffeine. Microwaving water is also to be discouraged, she said, as the rapid boil extracts magnesium and antioxidants which form a layer of “tea scum” which is the same layer of grime often found around a bathtub.

Warming a mug, cup or teapot is also an essential part of the process which should not be skipped, she added, saying the warmth of the drinking vessel can help or hinder extraction of the chemicals from the tea.

Dr Francl’s favourite cup of tea is Assam made from leaves, no milk, and brewed in her favourite Japanese pot for four minutes. She hopes her book can inspire a deeper appreciation of the taste of tea globally, as well as revealing the intricate chemistry behind a perfect brew.

But, in her native US, her aspirations are a little more concrete and more direct.

“In the US, the legacy I’d like for this book is to get restaurants to make a good cup of tea for people,” she said.

“I’m really tempted just to bring a copy when I go out to eat, mark the page that applies and hand it over to the kitchen and say ‘please do this for us’.

“I think Americans don’t know how to make a good cup of tea. If you order tea when you’re out to eat in the US, you get an awful cup of tea, even at a really good restaurant.”