Want to have fun outdoors in Elk Grove? Here are things to do as daylight saving time begins

Elk Grove has many options for residents and visitors to enjoy with friends, family or solo, as sunlight extends an hour later in the evening.

Daylight saving time began Sunday morning, and now through early November, the sun won’t set until after 7 p.m.

That means the time of the year to explore the town, adventure outdoors and enjoy nature is just around the corner.

Don’t know where in Elk Grove to start? Here are some outdoorsy activities to participate in around the fast-growing city south of Sacramento.

Go for a bike ride

There are more than 100 parks in Elk Grove for the dedicated cyclist and the recreational cruiser to go on a joy ride, according to Explore Elk Grove. The trails are a mix of beginner-level, amateur-level and professional trails, including dirt courses for BMX bikers.

Some of the top parks for biking:

▪ Del Meyer Park, a 3.1-mile trail at 9265 Elk Grove Florin Road

▪ Camden Park, a 2-mile trail at 8740 Cooperston Way

▪ Zimbelman Park, a 1.8-mile stretch at 9191 Big Horn Blvd.

▪ Elk Grove Park, which includes a 1.4-mile trail and dirt bike park at 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road

Take a hike

There are plenty of sites to see in Elk Grove, especially when it comes to its nature reserves and wildlife. In addition, there are also plenty of trails not too far from the city.

According to All Trails, an app that provides information to various hiking trails around the world, these are hiking trails in Elk Grove or nearby:

▪ Camden Park Loop Trail, a 3-mile trail

▪ Elk Grove Creek Trail, an 8.6-mile path

▪ Elk Grove Laguna Creek trail, a 3.1-mile trail

▪ Cosumnes River Preserve, a 3.1-mile walk trail

▪ Stone Lakes National Wildlife Refuge, a 1-mile trail

Have a picnic

As the weather gets warmer and the sun lingers for another hour before the evening wanes, enjoying a nice picnic in the park will become a more popular option.

There are more than 100 parks in Elk Grove where residents can enjoy snacks, hop on the barbecue grill and enjoy their favorite pastimes, whether sitting at the benches or laid out in the grass.

Here are 10 ideal places in Elk Grove to set up for a picnic:

▪ Elk Grove Regional Park, 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road

▪ Bartholomew Park, 9292 Lakepoint Drive

▪ Adreani Park, 8894 Dracut Drive

▪ Kammerer Park, 8801 Upbeat Way

▪ Machado Dairy Park, 10394 Franklin High Road

▪ Morse Community Park, 5540 Bellaterra Drive

▪ Don Nottoli Park, 10050 E. Taron Drive

▪ Rose Garden Park, 7701 Del Webb Blvd.

▪ Town Square Park, 3020 Renwick Ave.

▪ Promenade Park, 9945 Westminster Way

Play recreational sports

It’s nice to get outside and get some exercise through recreational sports, whether bettering your craft or having some fun with friends.

Different spots around Elk Grove offer places to run routes, refine your jump shot, time your kick or swing, land the right tricks, perfect your breaststroke and even go horseback riding.

Here are 10 sports parks and venues to visit for your physical fitness needs:

▪ Bartholomew Sports Park, 10150 Franklin High Road

▪ Morse Community Park, 5540 Bellaterra Drive

▪ Derr-Okamoto Park, 9550 Mainline Drive

▪ Laguna Community Park, Elk Grove, CA 95758

▪ Emerald Lakes Golf Course, 10651 E. Stockton Blvd.

▪ Aquatics Center at District 56, 8230 Civic Center Drive

▪ Oasis Park, 8015 Poppy Ridge Road

▪ Jeanne and Jerry Strong Park, 9580 Baypoint Way

▪ Backer Park, 10400 Stathos Drive

▪ Brookside Equestrian Center, 11120 Bradley Ranch Road

Wine and live music Fridays

Those who are of age can end their week with a nice relaxing glass of wine, accompanied by music.

Christopher Cellars, a family boutique winery at 9654 Bradshaw Road, hosts wine tasting and live music on its patio from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. A live band performs from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wines are served by the glass, bottle and flights for visitors. Entry is free and no reservation is needed.

Less than 10 minutes away is Vannatta Winery and Art Gallery at 8718 Grant Line Road. Not too far down the road, the winery and gallery hosts its live music Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There is no cover charge at Vannatta. Visitors can bring their own food, but no outside alcohol is allowed.