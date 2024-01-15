Want to help with the Sacramento areas homeless count? Here’s how to volunteer

Are you concerned about the homelessness in our region? Here’s your chance to help the ensure that adequate federal funding is spent on the crisis.

Sacramento Steps Forward is asking for volunteers to help count the number of people experiencing homelessness in cities throughout Sacramento County, in an effort to calculate a nationwide census for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for annual federal funding.

The purpose of this initiative is to do the following: understand the causes of homelessness; design more effective policies, programs funding and a homeless system response; measure progress towards reducing homelessness; and engage community members on matters of housing and homelessness.

In 2022, more than 500 volunteers participated in the count that estimated 9,278 unhoused individuals in the Sacramento region.

A Sacramento Bee report determined that there were roughly 9,300 homeless people living in Sacramento County on any given night in February 2022. It was the first time Sacramento surpassed San Francisco (though not per capita).

That tally included about 6,600 who were sleeping outdoors, in tents or vehicles, according to a 106-page in-depth report Sacramento State produced in July 2022. The city and county have roughly 2,220 shelter beds, all of which are typically full on any given night.

The nonprofit organization is again requesting volunteers to participate in the 2024 Point-in-Time count in their five city-locations throughout the county: the city of Sacramento, Rancho Cordova, Folsom, Citrus Heights and Elk Grove.

The count will be held in those cities from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26.

Volunteers for Sacramento Steps Forward will tally and conduct surveys of people experiencing homelessness in those specific locations where they sign up. Volunteers for the city of Sacramento will meet at the nonprofit’s deployment center, located in Sacramento State’s Harper Alumni Center at 6000 Jed Smith Drive..

How to volunteer your time

Volunteers are advised to dress in warm, comfortable clothing and walking shoes, as they will be requested to work in shifts generally between the hours of 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

▪ Sacramento: Jan. 24 and 25.

▪ Rancho Cordova: Jan. 24.

▪ Citrus Heights: Jan. 24.

▪ Elk Grove: Jan. 25.

▪ Folsom: Jan. 26 from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

No special experience is required, however there will be mandatory training provided on Zoom. The training sessions, intended for new PIT volunteers, will be recorded for those unable to attend. The virtual training will be Jan. 17, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Sacramento Steps Forward will also host training and opportunities for further questions during their office hours on Jan. 22 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. These sessions will also be on Zoom.

Volunteers are being trained on best practices for engaging people experiencing homelessness, what to expect on count nights, the purpose of the count, safety procedures and more.

There will be a virtual recording session with a quiz that will be available on demand to test comprehension. Registration is needed to access the session and quiz.

Volunteers must register for the mandatory training to participate. Registration for all Zoom sessions can be found online at www.sacramentostepsforward.org.