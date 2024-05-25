'I want justice for my baby': Father speaks out after son shot, killed outside Marion County middle school
'I want justice for my baby': Father speaks out after son shot, killed outside Marion County middle school
'I want justice for my baby': Father speaks out after son shot, killed outside Marion County middle school
WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him “a menace to our society.” Christopher Joseph Quaglin argued with and insulted U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden before and after the judge handed him one of the longest prison sentences among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. “You're Trump's worst mistake of 2016,” Quaglin told McFadden, who
Nicole Scherzinger sent fans wild wearing the tiniest black string swimsuit as she danced with her fiancé Thom Evans and friends in a luxurious garden.
A Hamilton jury has found Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li guilty of first-degree murder of Tyler Pratt and attempted murder of his partner, Jordyn Romano, in 2021. Cheers erupted in the courtroom when the jury confirmed its verdicts from Romano's friends and family, as well as Pratt's parents and sister. Romano sobbed, giving her mother a long hug. "Bye, Lucy," Romano shouted as Li was led out. Neither Karafa nor Li showed emotion as they learned the verdict or were sentenced. The Toronto residents st
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called out former President Trump during the opening of her Friday show for a claim that Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over his hush-money trial, is blocking him from bringing in an election expert to testify. “In one post, tonight, he’s ranting that the judge blocked him from having an…
A driver who shouted and swore at a lone female motorist has avoided being sent to prison - but has been ordered to complete an anger management course as part of his sentence. Peter Abbott, 60, was convicted of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour against Samantha Isaacs during the incident outside a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 25 August last year. After the trial at Poole Magistrates' Court, the judge sentenced him to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.
Authorities believe Herb Baumeister — who they say lived a double life — picked up men at gay bars while his family was on vacation, then murdered them at his home
NEW YORK (AP) — Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar nominee whose most famous works skewered America's food industry and who notably ate only at McDonald’s for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
The bloody and chaotic scene unfolded on a flight to Alaska, feds say.
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man was found guilty of murder Friday for his role in the 2022 death of a police officer who was mistakenly shot by a sheriff's deputy. A Clark County jury convicted Julio Segura of Yakima on counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police, all in connection with the death of Vancouver police officer Donald Sahota, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. He was acquitted of other charges inclu
There have been several new arrivals in the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's family
"I'll explain it to you someday," the former president said.
Just across the street from Lennard High School, about two dozen parents stood outside Friday. The signs in their hands made their message loud and clear. "We are just out here together with all our support to get justice for my cousin," Lily Gutierez said. Her cousin is Wilter Ramirez. He's the teen seen getting body slammed in a video that has since been widely circulated on social media.
A 68-year-old Ottawa man has been charged after allegedly stomping on a newly hatched gosling outside a strip mall in Kanata earlier this week.Ottawa police said they responded to an animal cruelty call near Hazeldean Mall around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the morning following the incident"It appears that Canada Geese laid eggs in this area, and on May 21st, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies," police said on the social media platform X.On Friday, police said the man has been charged with
NEW YORK (AP) — A self-exiled wealthy Chinese businessman became an internet sensation and conned thousands of people worldwide into sending him $1 billion, enabling him to spend lavishly on a mansion, two yachts and even a $35,000 mattress, a prosecutor told a New York jury Friday at the start of his fraud trial. Guo Wengui, 57, promised his online followers that they'd get rich before he blew their investments on a lavish lifestyle and risky investments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Micah Fergenson
King Charles’s niece wore a pink satin dress to the Buckingham Palace garden party but it was her feet that made headlines
Elizabeth Hurley never fails to stun in a fabulous bikini and on Friday it was no different when she was spotted posing up a storm in a hot pink number and denim shorts. See photo.
The father of three shared his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs kicker's controversial commencement speech
"Indifference is the greatest sign of wealth."
A victim of recent attacks in the Venice canals was removed from life support, according to a KTLA-TV report and an online fundraising page for the woman.
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.