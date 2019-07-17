Want to Know How ‘Are You the One?’ Ends? Reality TV Predictor Alex Wang Has Answers.

From ELLE

On a late Wednesday night in June, ten Democratic presidential candidates debated for the first time on television in front of a national audience. Tensions were high, and 15 million people watched with bated breath as questions ping-ponged between moderators and nominees. But Alex Wang, a 34-year-old from Boston, missed all that. Instead he was sitting in his living room, MacBook propped open on his lap, eyes glued to MTV, where the reality show Are You The One? premiered its eighth season. The software developer and amateur statistician typed away on his laptop to dispense crucial information to the hundreds of thousands of fans of his blog, "Are You The One? Math."

Wang, who debuted his blog back in 2014 to coincide with the very first season of AYTO?, has been following the hit reality show very closely ever since, diligently revealing to his followers the probable outcomes of each episode using an algorithm he's perfected over the years.



If you haven't seen the show, the premise is fairly simple: A predetermined number of singles gather in a gigantic mansion, Love Island-style. The difference, however—and what makes AYTO? one of the most unique reality-dating shows ever—is that each contestant gets secretly paired up into a couple by show runners via a matchmaking process. It's then up to the contestants to deduce who their "perfect match" is by the end of the season.



They either all figure it out and win up to $1 million, or they all lose and go home empty-handed. Clues are dropped during each episode, and couples can enter a “Truth Booth,” where they immediately find out if they’re a perfect match or not. During match-up ceremonies, it's revealed how many of the pairs are correct, but not which ones, represented by bright beams popping up in front of the contestants.

Essentially, each episode turns into a delicious and artful game of hookups and breakups to find your "perfect match." And it all hinges on a lot of strategy.



Which is precisely what Wang loves about the show: It's like Moneyball meets The Bachelorette. On his blog, Wang charts the probabilities of each romantic match, live-blogging during episodes. Every season, some 200,000 fans flock to his blog for predictions and real-time updates. As couples head into the Truth Booth, Wang is running the numbers, getting ready to hit publish the second the show announces a “Match” or “No Match.” Getting results up after a match-up ceremony takes a bit longer, but he still tries to publish the results within five minutes of the show’s announcement.



A Boston native, Wang has been dabbling in amateur sports analytics for about 10 years now. In 2006, he stumbled across something called “win probability,” a baseball statistic that focuses on the chance of a team winning a game at any point during the game. Wang became obsessed: He began looking at baseball in a whole new light, and even approached his fantasy sports teams through the same lens. (He wins his various leagues nearly every year.)

In 2011, he released a now-defunct app called Fantasy Playoff Predictor that could calculate your chances of winning your weekly fantasy football league. Then, when Wang heard about the premise of AYTO? before its debut five years ago, he realized he could apply that same analytical thinking to the show. “I thought the show had a lot of similarities to a game I played growing up as a child called Mastermind, and I thought it’d be fun to watch the show with predictive stats, which was similar to how I watch professional sports," he says.

