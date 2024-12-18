Want to get into Rebecca Yarros before ‘Onyx Storm’? Here’s a guide to all her books.

Even before the calendar flips to a new year, romantasy readers have a clear reading resolution – get their hands on a copy of “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros as fast as humanly possible.

The “Fourth Wing” author and regular on the USA TODAY Best-selling Booklist is a mainstay of the genre, and there’s more to come from Basgiath War College in just a few weeks.

And when you’re done devouring everything Yarros has written, check out our list of books similar to “Fourth Wing” to fill your TBR with even more dragons.

Rebecca Yarros books in order

While Yarros is best known for her Empyrean series, she’s written several romance and fantasy novels, too.

The Empyrean series has two books out so far, “Fourth Wing” and “Iron Flame,” with the highly anticipated third, “Onyx Storm," coming out Jan. 21.

“Fourth Wing” is “Game of Thrones” meets “Hunger Games” with a splash of “Harry Potter.” The novel follows Violet Sorrengail, whose commanding mother denies her entry to the safe Scribe Quadrant and forces her into Basgiath War College, where students fight to become elite dragon riders. At Basgiath, she is forged into a deadly fighter and discovers a secret so massive that it changes everything she thinks she knows.

Here are all the Empyrean books in order:

"Fourth Wing" (April 2023) "Iron Flame" (October 2023) "Onyx Storm" (out Jan. 21, 2025)

Rebecca Yarros romance books: ‘The Last Letter,’ ‘Variation’

Rebecca Yarros' books, including romantasy novel "Fourth Wing" from the "Empyrean" series.

All the love, none of the dragons. Yarros has published several standalone romance novels, including her popular “The Last Letter” and 2024 release “Variation.” Here’s every standalone book she’s written:

"Great and Precious Things"

"In the Likely Event"

"A Little Too Close" (Yarros' contribution to the "Madigan Mountain" series)

"The Things We Leave Unfinished"

"The Last Letter"

"Muses and Melodies" (Yarros' contribution to the "Hush Note" series)

"Variation"

“The Renegades” is another of Yarros’ romance series that follows the drama and forbidden love during a nine-month cruise. In order, they are as follows:

“Wilder” “Nova” “Rebel”

Yarros’ “Flight & Glory” series contains five adult military family romances. The first book, “Full Measures,” finds December Howard, known as Ember, reeling after her father is killed in Afghanistan. The only person who can pick up the pieces for Ember and her family is Josh Walker, a college hockey star who lives next door. But Josh is hiding something, and this secret might be the thing that tears them apart.

Here are all the books in the “Flight & Glory” series in order:

“Full Measures” “Eyes Turned Skyward” “Beyond What is Given” “Hallowed Ground” “The Reality of Everything”

“Legacy” is a trilogy of adult romances set in Legacy, Colorado. The first book, “Reason to Believe,” is a full-length romance novel, followed by two novellas – “Point of Origin” and “Ignite.”

In collaboration with romance novelist Jay Crownover, Yarros also wrote the “In Luv Duet.” First is “Girl in Luv,” which follows a young woman searching for a wedding date to ruin the nuptials between her first love and stepsister. And in the second book, “Boy in Luv,” readers find out what happens months later after a chance whirlwind romance.

When does ‘Onyx Storm’ come out?

"Onyx Storm" by Rebecca Yarros

“Onyx Storm” will be released Jan. 21, 2025. Readers across the U.S. and Canada will celebrate the third “Empyrean” book with release parties hosted by local bookstores, Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble.

