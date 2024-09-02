‘If you want to get rich quick, don’t open a restaurant’

Tomé Morrissy Swan
·6 min read
Opheem restaurant owner Aktar Islam
'There's only so much you can pass on to customers,' says Opheem owner Aktar Islam in Birmingham - Stuart Manley

If you’ve been to a restaurant recently and thought, “that’s a bit expensive” of your £20 plate of tomatoes, you’re not alone. The steak that once cost £20 might now be more like £30. Wine? You’re lucky to find a decent bottle for under £30, especially in big cities.

It may seem like restaurants are raking it in but, for the vast majority, that couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s a particularly precarious time for the hospitality sector, matched only in recent memory by the 2007/8 financial crisis and the pandemic, with venues still reeling from the latter, as well as from the effects of Brexit and the war in Ukraine. In the final quarter of 2023, closures were at their highest ever quarterly figure; in total, nearly 2,000 restaurants shut their doors in 2023, a rate of more than five a day.

Tiella in The Compton Arms, Islington
Profit margins on high-quality fare at the likes of Tiella in The Compton Arms, Islington, are very low

This year those figures have barely slowed. “It’s almost impossible to make money as a chef now,” Jason Atherton, the high-profile cook and former Gordon Ramsay protegé told The Times last month.

“To say it’s nearly impossible is not an exaggeration,” says Dara Klein, who has run Tiella, a residency at The Compton Arms in Islington, for the past 16 months. Her profit margins are “paper thin” and, while it’s never been the easiest industry to make money in, restaurants are now contending with cripplingly high costs.

Everything from food and wine to gas, electricity, rent and labour has risen sharply, while VAT is at 20 per cent. “It’s difficult to find the motivation to keep going,” says Klein, whose stint at the pub comes to an end in December. “Having a restaurant in 2024 is a really precarious business.”

A dish at Tiella, The Compton Arms
The price of making dishes at the The Compton Arms residency has increased with the cost of produce, gas, electricity and rent

Klein says that during Tiella’s current residency, she’s managed to turn a “very small” profit. “Once you break down all your costs, what’s left over is laughable. As the business owner I take home barely anything so that my staff and business are in a good place. When you look at how much work you do versus what’s left in your bank account at the end of the month, it’s nothing if not deeply depressing.”

The overall price of food at restaurants rose by 8.2 per cent in the year to January 2024, according to the Office for National Statistics, and customers are feeling the pinch as much as hospitality businesses.

For Aktar Islam, owner of Michelin-starred Opheem in Birmingham, the costs of taxation, labour, produce, insurance, energy and more are eye-watering, but “there’s only so much you can pass on to customers. Restaurants are often thought of as cash cows, but this isn’t the case and the number of closures in the last year is proof.”

Opheem, Birmingham,
lslam, pictured at award-winning Opheem, says the number of restaurants closing is worrying - Stuart Manley

Restaurant PR Gemma Bell has worked with some of the country’s top establishments and says it’s one of the toughest periods she’s experienced. Businesses are still navigating the post-pandemic working week; Fridays in London’s Mayfair are “a disaster,” says Bell.

“Restaurants are having to work harder to get diners back into the West End on Fridays.” They also need to do more to stand out from the crowd. Gone are the days where a good chef can just open the doors and expect people to come in.”

How, then, to make money in 2024? A busy site is obviously key. Ed McIlroy runs two London spots, The Plimsoll and Tollington’s, which receive considerable hype, are booked weeks in advance and often experience lengthy queues. The former, now well-established, “doesn’t make huge profits, but makes enough to keep everyone happy,” while the latter, though busy now, “won’t be a successful business unless we’re doing those numbers in two years’ time,” says McIlroy.

Tollington's fish bar in Finsbury Park
Successful restaurants like Tollington's in Finsbury Park need years of sustained bookings to make money back - Greg Holland

For a growing group of chefs, diversification is key. Many have taken to online selling to boost their income. Islam launched Aktar at Home, a meal kit business, as a reaction to Covid, but “it has now become a bona fide business and we’ve been able to target a different demographic,” he says.

Pizzeria Vincenzo’s, in Bushey, Hertfordshire, has teamed up with Kick Foods to produce and sell its peperoncino chillies, while Michelin-starred The Angel at Hetton in the Yorkshire Dales has branched out into candles and room fragrances. But diversification can be tricky. “As a chef,” says Klein, “you already have too much on your hands.”

Pizzeria Vincenzo's, in Bushey, Hertfordshire, sells peperoncino chillies
Eateries like Vincenzo's are having to diversify, selling produce such as chillis, to stay afloat

A big social media profile can boost a restaurant’s visibility. Matthew Ryle of Maison François and Thomas Straker of Straker’s, both in London, are two examples of chefs with huge followings, but Jane Pendlebury, CEO of the Hospitality Professionals Association, says only a handful earn the bulk of their income through social media, public appearances and international commissions. Bell recommends her lesser-known clients diversify and create strong social media profiles, provided it “feels natural”.

An increasing number of professional cooks are eschewing restaurants altogether. Julius Roberts, a trained chef who has worked at top restaurants like Noble Rot in London, has over a million followers on Instagram and successful cookbooks – but no restaurant.

Earlier this year, Kate Austen became the first woman to win the main course round on BBC’s Great British Menu in the programme’s 19-year history. Though her restaurant credentials are impeccable (she’s been head chef of two-Michelin-star AOC in Copenhagen, sous chef at legendary three-star spot Frantzen in Sweden, and worked for Marcus Wareing and Gordon Ramsay), the dream of having a place of her own is on hold.

Chef Kate Austen
Highly decorated chef Kate Austen has moved away from the financial stress of restaurants to become a private chef - John Carey

“I have lots of friends who own restaurants, some very successful Michelin-starred [places], they’re all struggling,” Austen says,  citing “insane” rent prices and “sky-high” food costs. This year, she became a private chef for a family. “I’m now in a space where I have a better work-life balance, and I’m earning more than before.”

Many chefs and restaurateurs are still giving it a go, and restaurant openings are buoyant – especially in cities like London and Manchester. But under the surface, things are less rosy. “I know many restaurateurs on the brink of giving up,” says Klein. Bell adds some words of advice. “If you want to get rich quick, don’t open a restaurant.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Experts Predict These 5 States Will Be Top Retirement Spots in 10 Years

    As major Florida cities like Miami continue to grapple with the ever-increasing cost of living expenses, some retirees may question if it's in their best financial interests to retire in Florida. This...

  • China's electric vehicle makers scramble for EU tariff deal, with price floor on the table

    China's car industry was scrambling to cut a last-minute deal with the European Commission last week, with representatives offering to set a minimum price on imported electric vehicles (EVs). Companies would in return be granted some amnesty from hefty import tariffs due to be slapped on Chinese-made EVs by the commission by October. The EU has complained that cheap, exported Chinese vehicles threaten the future of Europe's car industry. The companies would also be willing to put a limit on the

  • Thousands strike at top U.S. hotel chains as housekeepers seek higher wages, better benefits

    Thousands of hotel workers went on strike at top U.S. hotel chains a day before Labor Day, pressing owners to raise their wages and benefits, together with giving them daily room cleaning work. (AP Video shot and produced by Rodrique Ngowi.)

  • Volkswagen considers historic German plant closures in cost-cutting drive

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is considering closing factories in Germany for the first time, in a move that shows the pressure Europe's top carmaker is facing from cheap Asian competition. The move marks the first major clash between Chief Executive Oliver Blume, who analysts have described as more of a consensus builder compared to his often combative predecessor Herbert Diess, and unions that command substantial influence at VW. VW considers one large vehicle plant and one component factory in Germany to be obsolete, its works council said as it vowed "fierce resistance" to the executive board's plans.

  • China warns Japan of retaliation over potential new chip curbs, Bloomberg reports

    Toyota Motor privately told Japanese officials that Beijing could react to the curbs by cutting Japan's access to minerals required for automotive production, the report said. Several Chinese officials had repeatedly outlined the position with their Japanese counterparts in recent meetings, the report added.

  • China’s Bulging Commodity Stockpiles Show Depth of Economic Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Inventories of key raw materials are piling up in China, evidence that economic activity remains too feeble to clear a surplus that’s crushing prices from steel to soybeans. Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsThe government’s growth target for the year looks increasingly out of reach, an unwelcome development for the drillers, miners and farmers that supply the worl

  • Brazil shuts down access to Elon Musk's X

    Brazil has suspended access to Elon Musk's X platform after the social media giant failed to meet a key deadline to name a legal representative in the country. Musk has argued that thet country is trying to impose censorship, while Brazil has said that X needs "enhanced regulations" to fight hate. Sean Previl reports how Brazilians are reacting.

  • Saudi Arabia seeks Chinese tech as it reinvents itself as car and automation hub

    Saudi Arabia is seeking cooperation with Chinese companies in the car sector and automation as a top industrial official kicks off a tour of East Asia this week. Saudi industry and mineral resources minister Bandar Alkhorayef is leading a delegation to visit Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Singapore from Sunday until September 8, according to a statement from his office. The trip is aimed at improving relations and exploring joint venture opportunities. China and Saudi Arabia have strengthened ties in

  • Oil steadies as halted Libyan exports balance expected OPEC+ supply boost

    (Reuters) -Oil prices stabilised on Monday as Libyan oil exports remained halted and following losses at the end of last week on expectations of higher OPEC+ production from October and signs of sluggish Chinese and U.S. demand. Oil exports at major Libyan ports were halted on Monday and production curtailed across the country, six engineers told Reuters, continuing a standoff between rival political factions over control of the central bank and oil revenue. Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company resumed output of around 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Sunday, to feed a power plant at the port of Hariga.

  • Analysis-Apple set for music, TV streaming fight in India after Airtel deal

    Apple's partnership with India's second-biggest telecoms firm will give the iPhone maker a sorely needed boost in a content market where it lags far behind the likes of Spotify and Walt Disney. The U.S. technology giant, working to boost revenue globally from services including apps, payments and media, is set to offer free music and video streaming to many of Bharti Airtel's 281 million customers. The deal is likely to greatly expand the user base for Apple TV+ and Apple Music in a country where Apple has long emphasised the manufacturing side of business to diversify its supply chain beyond China.

  • The Average Retirement Age in 2024: US vs. Canada

    The future of Social Security and income for retirees have been talked about a great deal by both presidential candidates this election season. Not only are retirees watching to see about potential...

  • EU to tighten hydrogen subsidy rules after China concerns

    The European Commission is working on tighter rules to ensure EU funding for hydrogen projects benefits European companies, after local industries raised concerns over cheap Chinese imports, the EU's head of climate change policy said on Monday. The EU will this month launch its next round of funding for green hydrogen projects, as Brussels attempts to kick-start a local industry to produce the fuel. Meanwhile, the EU is hardening its stance on other green technologies from China, imposing tariffs on electric vehicles which it says benefit from excessive subsidies.

  • Tech market values fall on AI costs and recession fears; Eli Lilly, Berkshire gain

    Last month, Alphabet Inc's lost 4.7% of its market value as a slowdown in YouTube's advertising sales fuelled concerns about its earnings. Amazon.com Inc's market value fell 4.5%, affected by slowing online sales.

  • Traditional medicine can help 'illuminate ... from a different angle,' says researcher

    Nadine Ijaz, president of the International Society for Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine Research, on how traditional perspectives can contribute to health systems today.

  • Adele just did the opposite of quiet quitting

    "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now," the singer, 36, told the audience at her Munich show.

  • The Average Retirement Age in 2024: US vs. UK

    With recent economic challenges and rising costs of living, retirement is on many Americans' minds. You may be wondering: Is the state of retirement in the U.S. worse than in other countries? Check...

  • I was 'stealth' laid off from my Silicon Valley job 9 months ago. After over a hundred applications, I've given up and moved home.

    A copywriter who was laid off nine months ago has given up their job search and moved home. They said the job market is gruelling.

  • The Average Retirement Age in 2024: US vs. India

    Whether you're mid-career or just a few short years away from retirement, you might be wondering when other people tend to retire. Are you retiring around the same time as your peers, or are you a bit...

  • 3 Chinese Stocks That May Be Trading Below Their Estimated Value In September 2024

    As Chinese stocks faced a challenging period with corporate earnings missing expectations and growth forecasts being trimmed, the Shanghai Composite Index and blue chip CSI 300 experienced slight declines. Despite these hurdles, the market's current conditions may present opportunities for discerning investors to identify undervalued stocks that could be trading below their estimated value. In this environment, a good stock is often characterized by strong fundamentals, resilience in adverse...

  • 5 Cities Where Wages Are Rising and Companies Are Hiring

    It's a tough time for workers across the United States. Wages have been rising at a slow pace and many Americans are finding it hard to find jobs. However, there are some cities that are bucking...