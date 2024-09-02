‘If you want to get rich quick, don’t open a restaurant’

'There's only so much you can pass on to customers,' says Opheem owner Aktar Islam in Birmingham - Stuart Manley

If you’ve been to a restaurant recently and thought, “that’s a bit expensive” of your £20 plate of tomatoes, you’re not alone. The steak that once cost £20 might now be more like £30. Wine? You’re lucky to find a decent bottle for under £30, especially in big cities.

It may seem like restaurants are raking it in but, for the vast majority, that couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s a particularly precarious time for the hospitality sector, matched only in recent memory by the 2007/8 financial crisis and the pandemic, with venues still reeling from the latter, as well as from the effects of Brexit and the war in Ukraine. In the final quarter of 2023, closures were at their highest ever quarterly figure; in total, nearly 2,000 restaurants shut their doors in 2023, a rate of more than five a day.

Profit margins on high-quality fare at the likes of Tiella in The Compton Arms, Islington, are very low

This year those figures have barely slowed. “It’s almost impossible to make money as a chef now,” Jason Atherton, the high-profile cook and former Gordon Ramsay protegé told The Times last month.

“To say it’s nearly impossible is not an exaggeration,” says Dara Klein, who has run Tiella, a residency at The Compton Arms in Islington, for the past 16 months. Her profit margins are “paper thin” and, while it’s never been the easiest industry to make money in, restaurants are now contending with cripplingly high costs.

Everything from food and wine to gas, electricity, rent and labour has risen sharply, while VAT is at 20 per cent. “It’s difficult to find the motivation to keep going,” says Klein, whose stint at the pub comes to an end in December. “Having a restaurant in 2024 is a really precarious business.”

The price of making dishes at the The Compton Arms residency has increased with the cost of produce, gas, electricity and rent

Klein says that during Tiella’s current residency, she’s managed to turn a “very small” profit. “Once you break down all your costs, what’s left over is laughable. As the business owner I take home barely anything so that my staff and business are in a good place. When you look at how much work you do versus what’s left in your bank account at the end of the month, it’s nothing if not deeply depressing.”

The overall price of food at restaurants rose by 8.2 per cent in the year to January 2024, according to the Office for National Statistics, and customers are feeling the pinch as much as hospitality businesses.

For Aktar Islam, owner of Michelin-starred Opheem in Birmingham, the costs of taxation, labour, produce, insurance, energy and more are eye-watering, but “there’s only so much you can pass on to customers. Restaurants are often thought of as cash cows, but this isn’t the case and the number of closures in the last year is proof.”

lslam, pictured at award-winning Opheem, says the number of restaurants closing is worrying - Stuart Manley

Restaurant PR Gemma Bell has worked with some of the country’s top establishments and says it’s one of the toughest periods she’s experienced. Businesses are still navigating the post-pandemic working week; Fridays in London’s Mayfair are “a disaster,” says Bell.

“Restaurants are having to work harder to get diners back into the West End on Fridays.” They also need to do more to stand out from the crowd. Gone are the days where a good chef can just open the doors and expect people to come in.”

How, then, to make money in 2024? A busy site is obviously key. Ed McIlroy runs two London spots, The Plimsoll and Tollington’s, which receive considerable hype, are booked weeks in advance and often experience lengthy queues. The former, now well-established, “doesn’t make huge profits, but makes enough to keep everyone happy,” while the latter, though busy now, “won’t be a successful business unless we’re doing those numbers in two years’ time,” says McIlroy.

Successful restaurants like Tollington's in Finsbury Park need years of sustained bookings to make money back - Greg Holland

For a growing group of chefs, diversification is key. Many have taken to online selling to boost their income. Islam launched Aktar at Home, a meal kit business, as a reaction to Covid, but “it has now become a bona fide business and we’ve been able to target a different demographic,” he says.

Pizzeria Vincenzo’s, in Bushey, Hertfordshire, has teamed up with Kick Foods to produce and sell its peperoncino chillies, while Michelin-starred The Angel at Hetton in the Yorkshire Dales has branched out into candles and room fragrances. But diversification can be tricky. “As a chef,” says Klein, “you already have too much on your hands.”

Eateries like Vincenzo's are having to diversify, selling produce such as chillis, to stay afloat

A big social media profile can boost a restaurant’s visibility. Matthew Ryle of Maison François and Thomas Straker of Straker’s, both in London, are two examples of chefs with huge followings, but Jane Pendlebury, CEO of the Hospitality Professionals Association, says only a handful earn the bulk of their income through social media, public appearances and international commissions. Bell recommends her lesser-known clients diversify and create strong social media profiles, provided it “feels natural”.

An increasing number of professional cooks are eschewing restaurants altogether. Julius Roberts, a trained chef who has worked at top restaurants like Noble Rot in London, has over a million followers on Instagram and successful cookbooks – but no restaurant.

Earlier this year, Kate Austen became the first woman to win the main course round on BBC’s Great British Menu in the programme’s 19-year history. Though her restaurant credentials are impeccable (she’s been head chef of two-Michelin-star AOC in Copenhagen, sous chef at legendary three-star spot Frantzen in Sweden, and worked for Marcus Wareing and Gordon Ramsay), the dream of having a place of her own is on hold.

Highly decorated chef Kate Austen has moved away from the financial stress of restaurants to become a private chef - John Carey

“I have lots of friends who own restaurants, some very successful Michelin-starred [places], they’re all struggling,” Austen says, citing “insane” rent prices and “sky-high” food costs. This year, she became a private chef for a family. “I’m now in a space where I have a better work-life balance, and I’m earning more than before.”

Many chefs and restaurateurs are still giving it a go, and restaurant openings are buoyant – especially in cities like London and Manchester. But under the surface, things are less rosy. “I know many restaurateurs on the brink of giving up,” says Klein. Bell adds some words of advice. “If you want to get rich quick, don’t open a restaurant.”