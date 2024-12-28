Want to get rid of your Christmas tree? Donate it to hungry goats

STORY: It's a hassle for millions of families every year - what to do with your Christmas tree?

At this Illinois farm a group of hungry goats is providing an eco-friendly solution.

:: THIS EARTH

According to nonprofit Seaside Sustainability, Americans dump nearly 15 million Christmas trees in landfills annually after the holidays.

But for the nine Nigerian pygmy goats at the Chicago farm, that's a waste of a good meal.

They love eating the bark, branches and needles.

Mykele Deville is a farm ambassador for Urban Growers Collective.

"You know, you have a natural composter right here. It helps their digestive tract. It helps them to avoid parasites. And it's a way of getting rid of your Christmas tree and keeping your conscience clean, so you're not littering or throwing it away."

Urban Growers Collective says it is accepting any decoration-free pine Christmas trees.

They are, it says, a nutritious snack for the goats packed with vitamins A and C.