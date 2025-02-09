'I want my son to be proud of his cancer scar'

Saxon Read had a lung removed after developing a rare and aggressive type of cancer [Cara Read]

A woman whose baby son had a lung removed after being diagnosed with cancer said she wanted him to grow up "proud of what he has gone through".

Saxon Read, from Briston, near Holt in Norfolk, was born with the genetic condition DICER1 syndrome, which increased the risk of tumours.

At just a few weeks old he was diagnosed with pulmonary blastoma – a rare and aggressive type of cancer which mainly occurred in children.

Now aged seven, Saxon's mother Cara said the "future looked good" but he would need regular checks until adulthood.

"He knows he's had cancer and he knows he has had one of his lungs removed, I have always been quite open about that," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The surgical scar is big and it gets bigger as he is growing, and I don't want him to be ashamed of it.

"I want him to be proud as he has gone through so much at such a young age."

After having his right lung removed at just nine weeks old, Saxon had CT scans every year until he was four [Cara Read]

Ms Read said when Saxon was born he struggled to breathe and had to be resuscitated.

Doctors initially suspected a chest infection, bronchiolitis and trapped air, but he was diagnosed with cancer after a series of tests.

"They removed the right lung and left what they described as a 'sliver' at the top of his lung, so hopefully as he gets older it would stretch like a balloon and grow in size," Ms Read explained.

"It's such an ultra-rare genetic disorder and doctors told me they had only heard of five other cases."

Saxon struggled to breathe from the moment he was born [Cara Read]

Ms Read said genetic tests showed she carried the DICER1 gene and out of her four sons, only Saxon inherited the condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I found out it was essentially me that caused Saxon's cancer it really hit me hard," she added.

"I'm just a normal person but my baby had cancer, and you just don't think it's going to be you or your family."

Ms Read said while Saxon had recovered well from surgery, he was told not to do extreme exercise due to having just one lung.

Doctors also said he would need regular checks until adulthood given the ongoing risk of further tumours developing.

Ms Read describes Saxon as a "lovely boy" with a "good sense of humour" [Cara Read]

Saxon recently won a Cancer Research UK star award, given to children and young people who have shown courage while being treated for cancer.

He was awarded a certificate, a £50 gift voucher and T-shirt.

Cancer Research UK said about 380 children and young people in the East of England NHS region were diagnosed with cancer each year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charity's regional spokesperson, Patrick Keely, said: "A cancer diagnosis is heartbreaking at any age, but it can be especially hard for youngsters.

"Saxon is a real star who has been through so much at such a young age and it has been an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate his courage."

Follow Norfolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

You may also be interested in

Related internet links