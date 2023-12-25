Want to treat your dog? Give them food, not a toy, scientists say

A study has found that even the most beloved toy will be set aside by a dog when it receives an offer of food - Michael Leckie/PA

Squeaky balls, novelty stuffed toys and tug-of-war ropes will all be among the gifts bought for pet dogs this Christmas.

But a study has found that even the most beloved toy will be set aside by a dog when it receives an offer of food, be it turkey tidbits or a chunk of carrot.

Dogs prefer a snack to a toy nine times out of 10, data show.

Dr Nicola Dorey, a psychologist and animal behaviourist at the University of Florida, recruited 10 dogs and taught their owners how to perform and record an experiment that tasked the pets with picking between their favourite food and a preferred toy.

Study animals ranged in age from less than one year old to eight years old and included mongrels, German shepherds and a Labrador.

Only one of the animals, a mixed-breed dog called Milo, opted for his stuffed animal over a treat. All of the other animals went straight to their edible option, which ranged from carrots to hot dogs.

Food always comes first

“We found, for the dogs in our study, that they had a preference for food over toys,” Dr Dorey told The Telegraph.

“Additionally, food was found to be a more effective reinforcer for training the dog compared to toys.

“These findings have important implications for dog owners and trainers, suggesting that using food as a reinforcer may yield better results in training dogs.”

The dog toy industry is growing rapidly as people increasingly spend money lavishing presents, clothes and pamper sessions on beloved pooches.

Dogs are often now seen as the gateway to parenthood, with DINKS (double income and no kids) a phenomenon on the rise in young and childless adults.

Britain is a nation of dog lovers and is on course to spend almost £11 billion on pets and related products this year, according to official Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.

Record spending on pets

Newly published figures show the third quarter of 2023 saw record spending on pet accessories, with £2.77 billion worth of pet goods purchased in the months of July, August and September alone.

With almost £1 billion a month spent on pet goods in 2023, the country now spends more in a month on pet accessories than it did in a whole year in the 1980s.

When data was first collected in 1985, the ONS recorded an annual spend on recreational pet goods of £800 million and £377 million on vet bills.

Since then the market for pet toys has increased 13-fold and the veterinary spend has soared 16-fold.

The pandemic, which saw a boom in dog buying and adoption, was a significant driver of vet spending with expenditure almost doubling since 2020, while toy buying has steadily increased every year for the last four decades.

But while the market soars to new heights and owners flock to source new and exciting toys for their pets, the science indicates the animals are happier sticking to their instincts and eating food.

And scientists have previously found dogs are not fussy when it comes to what they eat as they often scoff it down rapidly, leaving little time for tasting.

Go for courgettes

Georgia Woods-Lee, a canine nutrition expert at the University of Liverpool, said earlier this year that owners should move away from calorific, fatty treats and instead give out vegetable snacks as the dog is unlikely to notice any difference.

“Food is fuel rather than anything else. Dogs don’t spend a whole lot of time tasting their food. It’s normally swallowed very, very quickly,” she said.

The act of giving and receiving the treat, she added, is “far more important than what the treat actually is”.

The preferred treat to give your dog, she believes, is not meat or cheese, but courgettes. The cucumber-like vegetables are low in calories, full of water, liked by dogs and pose no health issues.

“Courgettes are a favourite of mine because they are very, very high in water and very, very low in calories,” Ms Woods-Lee said.

“They are accepted by most dogs and they can literally eat them until they come out of their ears. There are no detrimental effects to eating courgettes.”