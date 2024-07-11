Want to watch the Euros final on the big screen? This south London park has you covered

The Euros event begins at 6.30pm and kick-off is at 8pm (AP)

Battersea Park in south London is showing the Uefa Euros final live on a big screen on Sunday July 14.

The screening will be a ticketed event, with the fun starting from 6.30pm and kick-off at 8pm.

But it will be busy so, to get a good spot, tickets should be booked early for tables and the best standing room.

The screening will take place in the Bowling Green area of Battersea Park, which is a fully open-air venue (the Bowling Green is just south of the bandstand in the centre of the park). It is only for those aged 18 and over.

This sporting event is part of a summer of events at Battersea Park, which began on June 29. This weekend Kerb Street Food Garden will have a selection of street food traders where there will be plenty to choose from including beers, cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks.

Battersea Park will also be screening the Wimbledon finals on Saturday July 13 for the climax of the Wimbledon Ladies Championship.

This will be followed by a chance to see all the tennis drama from the Wimbledon Men’s Final on Sunday July 14, with other matches being screened before and after. All ages are welcome to attend and entry is free.

When is the next Euros match and who is playing?

The Spain vs France semi-final is on Tuesday July 9, then on Wednesday the Netherlands and England play in the other semi-final.

What channel will they be on?

BBC and ITV will be showing the events.

After the final whistle, games will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

Here are the latest favourites and their odds of winning.

Spain: 2/1

England: 5/2

France: 11/4

Netherlands: 9/2