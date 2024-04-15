Wanted federal offender arrested in Hamilton: police

UPDATE: Originally published April 12. Person has since been found.

The police squad that corrals escaped parolees arrested a convicted drug dealer in Hamilton .

According to a media release from Ontario Provincial Police’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad, 46-year-old Colin Palmer, who allegedly breached his day parole, was arrested by Hamilton police.

Palmer is serving two years and 10 months for two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The ROPE squad thanked the public and media for assistance in locating Palmer.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator