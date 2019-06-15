I Wanted to Learn to Swim Before I Turned 30. Easier Said Than Done.

Whether I’m being forced to participate in a team-building icebreaker or I’m trying to make conversation on a first date, I have one go-to fact about myself that always works: I can’t swim. I’m not exactly sure how it happened, but I’ve reached my late 20s still have to hold my nose when I go underwater. I’ll turn 30 next year, and I’m ready to find a new fun fact.

My mother wants you to know that my inability to swim is not her fault; I did in fact take swim lessons as a kid. I remember that the classes took place in a local Marriott pool in my New Jersey hometown, and that pool had a waterfall. But while the luxurious image of that indoor pool somehow imprinted in my brain, the ability to float, or cannonball, or even dunk my head underwater did not.

I travel regularly for work and for fun, which means I’m often lucky enough to be near a body of water. On professional trips, I’ve turned down the opportunity for (free!) surf lessons more times than should be legal. With friends, I’ve missed the opportunity to jump into a waterfall in Costa Rica or off the side of a boat in Texas. The inability to swim means I miss out on all sorts of water-adjacent activities like jet skiing, stand-up paddleboarding, and the cliché rom-com moment when a love interest dunks my head underwater in a pool.

This is by no means a sob story—I’m incredibly lucky to have these opportunities, and in lieu of participating in water sports, I’ve become a champion poolside layer, watcher of wallets, and beachfront reader of YA novels. I’ve perfected the level of swimming I do feel comfortable doing: At the beach, I’ll wade into water as deep as my chest and roll with the waves in the same way my friends do. But I’ve always felt a cold core of panic underneath my casual splashing. If I notice my group drifting too far into the ocean, I’ll slowly try to inch my way back to shore, still participating in conversation, hoping no one notices I’m subtly trying to move back to land.

I turned my inability to swim into a punchy fun fact, but the moment I’m hit with any follow-up questions, I have a hard time explaining. “I just never learned” isn’t quite true, because I had taken lessons. “I don’t like the water” is also a lie, because I’m always willing to wade in and I have a Leo’s addiction to the sun. After a decade of opting out of water-related activities, I had even reframed my “no” as empowering. I felt proud that I knew myself and my body well enough to steer clear of surfboards and kayaks. But as I inch toward a new decade, I’m ready for a new challenge and a new narrative.

So, about 20 years after my first set of swim lessons, I decided to try them again.

My first challenge was finding a coach and a pool in NYC. I scheduled phone calls with various swim schools. I pictured myself in various possible scenarios: Treading water in a group of adult learners, towering over toddlers in bikini tutus, or commuting from a luxury pool uptown to my Brooklyn apartment with a tote bag full of wet clothes. One potential coach wanted me to commit to five lessons over two weeks. Another asked me immediately and abruptly if I had experienced any trauma associated with water.

I decided to work with Kate Pelatti, COO at Imagine Swimming, who asked thoughtful questions about my experience in the water and didn’t make me feel embarrassed to be what my high school would call a “super senior.” Best of all, one of Imagine Swimming’s 14(!) pools was at CUNY Medgar Evers, a college located about two blocks from my apartment. I planned to dress for my first lesson in what I deemed my most professional swimwear: A high-waisted bikini with the sturdy straps of a sports bra. We set a date for my first lesson, and scheduled it for 30 minutes, or 40 if, as Pelatti wrote via email, “the energy was there.” Of course I can go 40 minutes, I thought, I’m in great shape.

I moved on to mentally planning a surf trip to Australia where I’d impress the locals as an adult-onset swim prodigy. I felt half nervous, half preemptively proud that I had taken action, and absolutely sure that I’d be an Olympic swimmer within a few weeks.

When I arrived at the pool, reality hit.

I fell off my high horse the moment I stepped into the locker room. On a weekday afternoon, I expected an empty room or perhaps one impossibly chic person who was also choosing to better themselves. Instead, the room was filled with the people who I guess are most likely to be swimming on weekday afternoons: children. Women who looked about my age helped little boys into their bathing suits, the same 4- and 5-year-olds who were about to completely own me in the water.

