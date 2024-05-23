Wanted man jumps into Feather River, swims to island before arrest by Yuba City police

Authorities in Yuba City used boats and a helicopter Wednesday to track down a wanted man who reportedly led police on a short vehicle pursuit before jumping into the nearby Feather River and swimming to an island to avoid arrest.

The incident began about 12:45 p.m., when an officer on patrol spotted the man described as a “wanted felon” driving a vehicle in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue, the Yuba City Police Department announced in a news release.

Police said the officer tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. A pursuit ensued. The vehicle chase lasted about three minutes on surface streets before the fleeing vehicle went onto a levee road.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and jumped into the Feather River, swimming to an island in the river and refusing to surrender to officers, according to the Police Department.

The officers called for help from the Yuba City Fire Department. The officers — with a ride on the Fire Department’s watercraft — surrounded the island, police said. With the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter, the officers found the wanted man and arrested him.

Police said the man suffered minor injuries from running away with no shoes on and from the apprehension by a police dog. The arrested man was receiving medical care and was expected to be booked later at the Sutter County Jail.

No other injuries were reported.