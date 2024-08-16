Wanted Peru gang leader arrested in US

Wanted Peruvian gang leader Gianfranco Torres-Navarro has been arrested in the US, officials say.

Torres-Navarro, 38, was detained in New York state after entering the country illegally at the Texas-Mexico border, a statement from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said.

He is believed to be the leader of the Los Killers gang and is on Peru's wanted list.

He is now being held at a federal detention facility pending immigration proceedings, ICE said.

In a statement sent to the BBC, ICE said Torres-Navarro was arrested on Wednesday in the town of Endicott during a "targeted enforcement action" after authorities were made aware that he was wanted in Peru.

Prior to that he had been arrested on 16 May upon entering the US illegally, and was served a notice to appear for immigration proceedings, ICE added.

"Gianfranco Torres-Navarro poses a significant threat to our communities," senior state immigration official Thomas Brophy said.

"We won’t allow New York to be a safe haven for dangerous non-citizens," he added.

Mr Torres-Navarro is reported to have fled Peru after allegedly killing a retired police officer in the South American country.

He is widely known in Peru as Gianfranco 23, the number is an apparent reference to his alleged victims.