Give war a chance: appeasing our enemies comes at a very high cost

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast

Just as our kids are addicted to the endless chop and change of TikTok shorts, Instagram reels and three-word instant messages, so the grown-ups are suffering their own form of attention deficit disorder. The most worrying manifestation of this disorder is to be found in our geopolitical imagination.

The full-blown Russian invasion of Ukraine, but two short years ago, ignited worldwide shock and outrage. We went in heavy with indignation, waved flags, slogans and placards of solidarity, had furious Twitter battles, and cheered or condemned our governments for their responses. Britain led the world with a robust programme of military aid.

There was a sense that the West had briefly regained its understanding of the need to stand up to the Eastern aggressor. Joe Biden used the kind of language one used to expect of the leader of the free world, a military force so vast and powerful it could squash everyone else in a day.

“This aggression cannot go unanswered… America stands up to bullies. We stand up for freedom. This is who we are.” The US president was clear-eyed about Putin’s “desire for empire” beyond Ukraine.

Fighting words, but it’s a huge shame that they haven’t proved remotely true. Ukraine is losing because Europe and the US have got bored of it, and are inclined to roll over and let Putin do as he will. The general feeling is that it is simply too expensive and tiresome to do otherwise – and more to the point, it’s too scary. Putin is a bully, and, it is increasingly said, we must accept that.

The prospect of a land invasion of Russia, amounting to a proper offensive response to the arch offender Putin, is assumed to be nuclear armageddon. But for those of wisdom, shrewdness and experience, it is almost certainly the case that Putin’s blustering about nuclear war is a bluff. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the former leader of the Russian Wagner militia group who turned against Putin, almost made it to Moscow. All it took was confidence.

Despite absconding with astonishing immorality from Afghanistan in 2021, it’s true that Joe Biden has taken a stronger line on Ukraine. It is widely seen as his war and, as an old hand who remembers the Cold War well, he does seem to grasp the seriousness of letting Putin win.

But with strong resistance in a short-termist, isolationist and often bone-headed Washington, Biden is being mortally hampered.

In early December, Senate republicans voted down $110 billion (£86.3 billion) in aid for Ukraine in a test vote, with Biden forced to make concessions on immigration in the hope of nudging a new vote in the new year in favour of the funding. Even if he does succeed, that’s just one year’s funding to keep Ukraine in the game. It is very unlikely to help it actually win. Putin will have been allowed this wholly murderous victory when America and Europe could have stopped it.

This likely sorry outcome will set an extremely dangerous precedent but it is representative of the West’s lethal cowardice, its preference for stupid spats about nonsense over a proper reckoning of true threat. As the bloody 20th century fades from memory, our grasp of why we need to fight psychotic, bloodthirsty bullies before they destroy us has gone up in a cottony puff of smoke.

The truth is that – had the West really taken its aggressors seriously – we wouldn’t have been so surprised when Russia invaded: indeed, we would never have let it happen because we would have acted decisively in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea.

Our shock in February of 2022 is hard to credit. What did we expect of an explicitly imperial dictator with no regard at all for human rights, a morbid hatred of the West and an insane set of falsified historical grudges?

What did we expect when we withdrew so cravenly from Afghanistan, handed the keys back to the Taliban, and have generally spent the last 20 years, since the invasion of Iraq, showing the world that we won’t give bullies and thugs any real trouble?

Our obvious reluctance to stand up to bullies thanks to the institutional pacifism that took hold after the botched Iraq invasion has also led to incessant Iranian troublemaking.

Iran-backed Houthis can merrily chuck rockets at our commercial ships passing through the Red Sea, and it takes weeks for us to merely defend ourselves, let alone respond with any proper payback. This mixture of indulgence and fear of Tehran, as well as of Moscow and Beijing – plus our slow-onset incomprehension of the purpose and uses of military force – amounts to a global Western policy of appeasement.

The implications of this are terrifying. Nato could be at war with Russia in the not too distant future. If Putin is able to claim victory in Ukraine, China will almost certainly grab Taiwan.

Meanwhile, our fear of Tehran, and the Western refusal to take its nuclear capabilities seriously, could lead to a wider regional or even global bloodbath as the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group amps up its attacks on Israel. Hamas became the monster it now is thanks to handsome funding granted to it by Iran. No surprise either that these baddies are in cahoots against the West: much of Russia’s weaponry, including the kamikaze Shahed drones that have caused so much devastation in Ukraine already, comes from Iran.

Our conviction that everything is preferable to robust and decisive military engagement will be proved wrong when we allow the globe to be usurped by bloodthirsty authoritarians and theocrats who have no qualms about waging war.

Robust military action is never pleasant if you’re a civilised nation. But as the West will soon find out – once again – without it there is far worse to come.

