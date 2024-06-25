War crimes warrant issued for Russian military chiefs

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Sergei Shoigu, the former Russian defence minister, and Valery Gerasimov, a leading Russian general, for alleged crimes committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Judges found that there were “reasonable grounds to believe that the two suspects bear responsibility for missile strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces against the Ukrainian electric infrastructure from at least 10 October 2022 until at least 9 March 2023”.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is a legitimate military target and denies targeting civilians.

The warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov bring the total issued against senior Russian suspects since the beginning of the invasion to eight. These include Putin, who is suspected of a war crime over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

03:51 PM BST

02:56 PM BST

Ukraine shoots down 86% of Russian Shahed drones, air force commander says

Ukraine has shot down 86 per cent of the Russian Shahed drones fired at the country since the start of 2024, the head of Kyiv’s air force has said.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said that his forces had destroyed 1,953 out of a total of 2,277 of the so-called “kamikaze” weapons.

These results were achieved due to an increase in the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian military’s mobile fire groups, Mr Oleshchuk added.

Shahed drones are an Iranian-designed unmanned attack weapon fitted with warheads of up to 50kg and with a range of up to 1250 miles. Typically launched in “swarms”, they are flown into targets and detonate on impact.

02:07 PM BST

Pictured: Sergei Shoigu & Valery Gerasimov

Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov - SPUTNIK/REUTERS

The International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of the two Russian military chiefs on Tuesday.

02:02 PM BST

Russia attempts to take Chasiv Yar as Western aid starts to arrive

Russian forces are attempting “relentless” attacks on the strategically important town of Chasiv Yar before its Ukrainian defenders are boosted by incoming Western aid, analysts and soldiers have said.

The Kremlin’s army is pressing the Ukrainian forces with ground assaults and aerial barrages that allow soldiers little time to recover.

“We work, you could say, without rest,” said Oleksandr, a platoon commander from Ukraine’s 43rd Artillery Brigade.

“So no two days are alike. You always need to be ready to work day and night,” he added.

Ukraine is racing to stabilise the front after badly needed assistance was approved by the United States in April following a six-month delay.

Member’s of Oleksandr’s artillery brigade however said that supplies of American ammunition have now started to arrive.

01:36 PM BST

ECHR finds Russia guilty of violating human rights in Crimea

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has found Russia guilty of violating human rights on the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

The ECHR said Russia had engaged in a “pattern or system of violations” of human rights since it annexed the territory in 2014.

The decision stems from several complaints that Ukraine brought to the court in the years following the annexation.

Ukraine argued that Russia had engaged in a “campaign of repression” that included, among other things, disappearances, unlawful detention, suppression of Ukrainian media and culture and barring residents from opting out of taking Russian citizenship.

01:10 PM BST

ICC arrest warrants ‘part of hybrid Western war against Russia’

The Russian security council has said that the ICC arrest warrants for Sergei Shoigu, the former Russian defence minister, and Valery Gerasimov, a leading general, are “part of the hybrid war of the West against our country”.

“This is a shock, since the jurisdiction of the ICC does not extend to Russia,” the security council added, according to state-run news agency Ria Novosti.

12:01 PM BST

Shells from Czech-led initiative arrive in Ukraine

The first batch of shells from a Czech-led drive to buy ammunition for Ukraine has arrived in the war-ravaged country, Prague has said.

“The first shipment of ammunition from our initiative arrived in Ukraine some time ago. We are doing what it takes,” Petr Fiala, the Czech prime minister, said on X on Tuesday.

Czech government officials said last month that Ukraine would receive up to 100,000 155-millimetre shells in June via the plan.

The project saw the Czech Republic lead a fundraising drive outside the EU, after the bloc fell well short of meeting a target of providing one million shells by the end of March.

18 countries had signed up to the plan as of mid-June, Prague said.

11:24 AM BST

Pictured: Ukrainian artillery in action near Donetsk

Ukrainian soldiers fire a howitzer at Russian positions near Donetsk - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Anton, a Ukrainian artilleryman, shows his howitzer tattoo - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

11:01 AM BST

Dagestan attack death toll reaches 21

Moscow has said that the death toll from Sunday’s Islamist terror attack in Russia’s southern region of Dagestan has risen to 21.

A wounded police officer died in hospital, officials said on Tuesday, raising the figure from an earlier total of 20.

On Sunday, Islamic militants assaulted Churches and Synagogues and fired at police in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala in the predominantly Muslim region of the North Caucasus.

Some Russian officials have suggested Western involvement. Abdulkhakim Gadzhiyev, the State Duma deputy, claimed that there is “no doubt” the attacks are connected to “the intelligence services of Ukraine and NATO countries”.

10:22 AM BST

Modi will visit Russia, Kremlin says

Moscow has said that Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, is scheduled to visit Russia.

Yuri Ushakov, Vladimir Putin’s foreign affairs aide, said that Mr Modi’s visit is being prepared and that a date would be jointly announced in the future.

Under Modi’s leadership, India has avoided condemning Russia directly but has urged for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

09:46 AM BST

Ukraine ‘strikes ammo depot in Russia’

Ukraine claimed on Tuesday that it hit an ammunition depot in the Voronezh region of Russia.

“A field ammunition depot of the Russian aggressor army was hit in the Olkhovatsky district of Russia’s Voronezh region,” the Ukrainian defence ministry said.

Corroborating Ukraine’s claims, Alexander Gusev, the governor of Voronezh, said that two of his districts had been “attacked by Ukraine overnight”. He added that no civilians had been injured.

Local state media footage showed fire raging and several loud explosions ringing out from a site surrounded by fields and trees.

09:28 AM BST

Russia expects to sign new cooperation pact with Iran

Moscow expects to sign a new cooperation pact with Iran “in the very future”.

“We expect that this agreement will be signed in the very near future, since work on the text is already close to completion. All the necessary wording has been found,” Andrei Rudenko, the deputy Russian foreign minister, said.

Very few details have emerged on what the new agreement would include.

09:03 AM BST

Russia responds to Trump advisers’ peace plan

Russia has said that any plan for peace in Ukraine must take into account the real situation on the ground.

“The value of any plan lies in the nuances and in taking into account the real state of affairs on the ground,” Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said.

“We do not know what kind of plan we are talking about, or what is set out in it,” he added.

The comments come after Reuters reported that two key advisers to Trump have presented him with a plan to end the war in Ukraine if he wins the presidential election in November.

The proposal reportedly involves telling Ukraine it will only get more US weapons if it enters into peace talks.

08:39 AM BST

Training exercise in Scotland is of vital importance, Ukrainian navy says

The importance of a minehunting exercise in Scottish waters “cannot be understated”, a senior Ukrainian navy officer has said.

Final preparations are underway for Exercise Sea Breeze 2024, which will provide Ukrainian sailors with new skills to help detect mines underwater, as well as train for a post-conflict era in the Black Sea.

Training is to take place on two former Royal Navy vessels, which have been repurposed and given to the Ukrainian navy.

Commodore Dmytro Kovalenko, a training chief in the Ukrainian navy, said: “The ships are fully capable and combat ready.

“They have boosted significantly our efforts. They have also provided our ship crews with the opportunity to gain Nato-standard knowledge and to work according to Nato standards and procedures.

“We have a wide range of courses here for training in Great Britain, the Sea Breeze gathers all these groups, all these people who were trained here and it’s more practical, more in field training of the mining skills, so the importance of Sea Breeze cannot be underestimated.”

08:28 AM BST

Pictured: Yuri Sodol, the replaced Ukrainian commander

Lt Gen Yuri Sodol, who has been replaced as Ukrainian joint forces commander after accusations of under performance - Alamy

08:24 AM BST

Massive Ukrainian strike on Belgorod ‘kills elderly woman and injures 4’

A major Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Belgorod killed an elderly woman and injured four other people, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the region, said.

“The city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district were subjected to a massive attack by UAVs,” Gladkov wrote late on Monday.

On Tuesday, Mr Gladkov said an elderly woman had been found dead in a destroyed house and that assistance would be given to the family.

The Russian defence ministry said that its air defence destroyed a total of 29 Ukrainian drones fired towards Belgorod.