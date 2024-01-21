‘War hurts our hearts’: silent multi-faith peace walk held in London

Photograph: Andy Hall/The Observer

Without flags, placards or chants, hundreds of people joined a silent multi-faith peace walk in London on Sunday in response to the Israel-Gaza war.

Muslims, Jews, Christians, Hindus and Buddhists walked side-by-side from Trafalgar Square to Parliament Square and back in solidarity with people affected by the conflict in the Middle East.

“War hurts our hearts,” said Rabbi Alexandra Wright, the president of Liberal Judaism and senior rabbi of the Liberal Jewish Synagogue, as faith leaders read prayers on the steps of Trafalgar Square before setting off on a one-mile walk alongside non-religious people.

“We pray for those who are still held hostage and for their release from captivity, and for the thousands in Israel and Gaza, who have been displaced from their homes ...

“We pray for peace in the region, for the safe passage of humanitarian aid to all those who need it, for the wisdom and moral courage of world leaders, and for civility here in the UK, and across the west, among those who may find themselves on opposite sides of this conflict.”

She added that the war was “geographically far from us, but … felt even here, like the ground ruptures of an earthquake”.

Her words were echoed by Rehena Harilall, from Plum Village UK, a Buddhist group that organised the walk alongside Quakers in Britain, who warned against the “retaliatory violence” taking place in the UK, where antisemitism and Islamophobia have reportedly grown since the 7 October attacks in Israel.

She said: “Today’s event emerged as a result of the escalating violence in over 30 wars and armed conflicts around the world, exemplified by what is happening between Israel and Palestine; the rising destruction of human life, displacement, hostage taking, unjust detentions [and] the growing retaliatory violence and demonisation of others taking place right here with the rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia.”

Imam Asim Hafiz, an Islamic religious adviser to the Ministry of Defence, also addressed the crowd, saying collective prayer and reflection were needed to establish peace.

Story continues

Representatives from the Sikh, Quaker, Buddhist, Bahá’í, Jain and Zoroastrian faiths also read prayers during the event coordinated by Together for Humanity and supported by a coalition of charities and community organisations. Gatherings are also planned in Birmingham and Oxford as part of a series of events promoting peace over the next few days.

Laura Marks, who co-founded Nisa-Nashim, a Jewish and Muslim women’s network and one of the organisations involved in the event, was among the hundreds listening in the square.

“The idea behind the movement is to bring unity to a very, very fractured world,” she said.

“The faith communities are particularly fractured in light of the Israel-Gaza conflict so there’s not enough voices saying ‘we need peace, we need harmony’.

“Particularly in Britain, we need to be working together, with antisemitism and Islamophobia spiking at incredible levels, it’s time to get people to come together and keep the conflict off our streets.”

As the diverse group including children and elderly people embarked on the walk, many carried signs saying: “Peace is every step: walking together in silence for non-violence, reconciliation and peace.” The group wore knitted white flowers symbolising peace and included those who were not religious.

Hella Ehlers, 79, from London, said she was agnostic and had joined the walk due to the “dangerous situation” in the world.

“I think it’s time for reflection and I’m sick and tired of the divisive discussions that are going on. What we need to focus on is the human tragedy; it’s not about pro-Israel or pro-Palestine,” she said.

Myles Brown and Nouri, 34-year-olds from London, said they were not religious but wanted to see people come together and find common ground.

Nouri, who did want to give his surname, added: “I came to show ongoing support for peace in Palestine and because of the idea of hate marches pushed by Suella Braverman. It was so easy to see by being in the crowd that people are rarely marching for hate.

“And, secondly, it’s so easy to forget after the really big marches of a few months ago the nature of the conflict, so it’s continuing to come out and show that people here care.”