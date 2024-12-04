War has been waged on the bodies of women and girls in Sudan, as rebel forces accused of widespread sexual violence
The horror of sexual violence in Sudan's conflict is ongoing and spreading.
The horror of sexual violence in Sudan's conflict is ongoing and spreading.
The president-elect dismissed the Canadian prime minister’s tariff concerns with a confrontational joke.
The Democratic strategist was friends with the conservative figure who he says is wielding the most influence on the president-elect.
Russian President Vladimir Putin faces a difficult week as Syria's government collapses, Russian military bases are overrun by rebels, and protests in Abkhazia and Kazakhstan signal a decline in Russian influence in the region.
"'I didn't think he'd do that,' is what she says. She says she regrets it, 'But what can I do now?'"
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vented his displeasure Monday after two Democratic-appointed federal judges reversed their decisions to retire in what appear to be efforts to stop President-elect Trump from nominating their successors. McConnell called the unusual decisions to forgo retirement following Trump’s sweeping victory last month a “partisan” gambit that would undermine the…
MIAMI (AP) — One of Colombia's legendary drug lords and a key operator of the Medellin cocaine cartel has been released from a federal prison in the U.S. and is expected to be deported back home.
“With every year that passes, visits to my original home feel more like a trip to a foreign country.”
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and far-right activist Laura Loomer are fighting again. This time, it’s over a post by Greene regarding Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, for tax evasion and gun charges. While Greene and Loomer may seem like two sides of the same coin— both are MAGA provocateurs with long histories of incendiary comments— their frequent spats on social media show the two aren’t allies outside of their allegiance to Donald Trump. After Biden’s surprise move to pardon his
The babies had been kidnapped in a stolen car earlier on Monday, Dec. 2
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) hit Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski below the belt with a vulgar insult saying they’d kissed the President-elect Donald Trump “a little bit lower” than “the ring” at their recent visit to Mar-a-Lago. On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News’ Hannity, host Sean Hannity marveled at Scarborough and Brzezinski’s recent disclosure that they traveled to the president-elect’s Florida residence after the election to meet their professed foe: “You have Joe and Mi
A clip of the embattled defense secretary nominee may further sink his chances of assuming the post.
It took just 72 hours for the Syrian army and its Russian- and Iran-backed allies to lose all the territory they had “liberated” from Islamist rebel groups in Aleppo province in five years of bloody fighting between 2014 and 2019. The regime forces left behind an unprecedented stockpile of weapons and ammunition, including jets, missiles, and tanks. In Iran – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s most important ally – criticism has mounted, with some observers deriding the Syrian army as being “not
The late night host said a single word stands out.
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he won't play Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's games by voting to bring down the government on an upcoming non-confidence motion.
OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer seems determined to continue investigating Hunter Biden after he received a presidential pardon Sunday. The Kentucky Republican, who spent years hyping up an impeachment effort into President Joe Biden that relied on an investigation into his son’s business dealings, told Newsmax on Monday he’s eager to speak with the next attorney general about the matter. Host Rob Schmitt mentioned how Biden may no longer be able to invoke his Fifth Amendment righ
Over 600 people shared how they feel about Harris possibly returning to the campaign trail, and the range in responses is truly shocking.
Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement that he decided to withdraw after "the gravity of this very important responsibility set in."
The world's top two golf cart manufacturers, both based in Augusta, are praising a government finding that China is unfairly subsidizing its low-speed vehicle industry. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced recently that China's government has engaged in antidumping and…
Federal cabinet minister Harjit Sajjan is defending his decision to accept taxpayer-funded Taylor Swift tickets for himself and his daughter.Sajjan, the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, was invited by PavCo, a B.C. Crown corporation that owns and operates B.C. Place Stadium, where the concerts will take place.PavCo has been donating Swift tickets to food banks and other charity organizations so that they could raffle them off and raise money. PavCo has