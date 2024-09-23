Is this war? Why the Israel-Hezbollah conflict remains hard to define

The Daily Beast

Even among the most unhinged X users, few can boast of having had an online meltdown on such an interplanetary scale.But on Sunday, Elon Musk took to his own social media platform to post an unusually lengthy commentary on how SpaceX’s flagship Mars program is being “smothered by a mountain of government bureaucracy” under the Biden administration. It’s that red tape, he maintains, that threatens to scupper his ambitions of one day colonizing the Red Planet.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the D