Warboys man charged after girl, 12, injured in hit-and-run

A man has been charged in relation to a hit-and-run accident that injured a 12-year-old girl.

A car hit the girl at about 16:30 GMT on Saturday on the High Street in Warboys, Cambridgeshire.

Police said the girl's injuries were initially thought to be serious, but after hospital treatment were confirmed to be less serious.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with various offences including failing to report a collision.

The man was arrested at his home in the town on Saturday night.

He has also been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a collision, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failing to report a collision and production of cannabis.

