Wardley vs Clarke LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates, TV channel and undercard results

Fabio Wardley puts his British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles on the line tonight as he fights Frazer Clarke at the O2 Arena. It is a much-anticipated bout between the two unbeaten rivals, one that was first ordered in 2022, but plans for it to take place last year fell through when Clarke’s promoters pulled him out ahead of purse bids.

The 2020 Olympic boxing bronze medalist has since gone the full ten rounds with Mariusz Wach and then stopped Dave Allen, victories Clarke’s team hope ensure he is now ready for title fights. Wardley, 17-0 as a professional with 16 knockouts, beat David Adeleye in Saudi Arabia in October, picking up the Commonwealth strap to go with the British belt he has held since stopping Nathan Gorman at the end of 2022.

Elsewhere on the card, Florian Marku takes on Chris Kongo, after what has been an increasingly ill-tempered build-up. Ben Whittaker is also back in action, and is expected to prove too good for Leon Willings, while Alen Babic is among those featuring earlier in the night. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Start time: 6pm undercard, 10:30pm main event

How to watch: Sky Sports

TV channel: In the UK, Wardley vs Clarke is being shown live tonight on Sky Sports. Coverage gets underway at 6pm on Sky Sports Action and 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription can also catch the whole event live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You won't miss a single second of tonight's fight card right here with us!

Timings for tonight's boxing action

Wardley vs Clarke takes place tonight at the O2 Arena in London.

The undercard is due to start at around 6pm BST, with the main event expected to begin at approximately 10:30pm.

As ever, those exact timings are subject to change.

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke.

A much anticipated heavyweight showdown between the two undefeated British rivals - they finally meet in the ring at the 02 Arena tonight.

We’ll have full coverage of that main event as well as the full undercard before it. Stick with us for a big night of boxing!