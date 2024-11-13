Warehouse Fire Sends Dark Smoke Over Central Bogota

A fire broke out in a warehouse and sent thick plumes of smoke over the Colombian capital of Bogota on Wednesday, November 13.

The fire broke out in a busy commercial area close to Plaza Espana, in the San Andresito de San Jose area of the city.

Personnel from nine fire stations responded, according to the Bogota fire service.

No injuries were reported, according to local media.

At the time of writing, officials were saying that fire crews were close to extinguishing the blaze.

The fire broke out as firefighters in another part of the city were battling a fire that engulfed a public bus. No injuries were reported in that fire, either. Credit: Jose Salazar via Storyful

