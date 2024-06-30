Warm again on Monday before next cold front
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 6/30.
Beryl is the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with stronger gusts, according to a 5 p.m. EST update from the National Hurricane Center.
Beryl is one of the earliest hurricanes we've ever seen in the tropical Atlantic Ocean
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government officials for people to take shelter.
Some of the strongest hurricanes in history grew their ferocious winds in only a couple of hours
When a fire chief in rural Nova Scotia came across a post about a fire department in rural Saskatchewan losing everything in a fire, he knew his department had to do something.Matthew Mundle, the fire chief in Shinimicas, N.S., decided the answer was to donate a fire truck.On the Canada Day weekend, the truck made its way toward Archerwill, Sask., a village of roughly 150 people located about 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.Mundle is familiar with how devastating the loss of fire equipment can
Expect a soggy start to the long holiday weekend as heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms sweep into Ontario
When an invasive species threatened a recently restored wetland in Fort Erie, Ont., Niagara Parks put a team together to mow them down.Or a herd, rather.To stop the spread of phragmites, an invasive reed that's run rampant over an area called Gondor's Flats, environmental planning technician Victoria Kalenuik asked a local farmer to lend "as many goats as possible" for a one-week pilot project.She sent 40 of her best and they've been hard at work."Every morning they're excited to get out and che
The Windward Islands will soon be feeling the effects of a major hurricane.
Hybrids are more popular than ever, but not all hybrids are created equal.
BERLIN (AP) — Storms in Switzerland and northern Italy caused extensive flooding and landslides, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said Sunday.
India generates at least 62 million tons of waste annually, according to federal government records, and some of its landfills are literal mountains of garbage, like the Bhalswa landfill in New Delhi. And while a 2016 law made it mandatory to segregate waste so that hazardous material doesn't make its way to landfills, the law has been poorly enforced, adding to the risk of waste pickers. It is a potentially toxic miasma fed by the plastics, industrial, medical and other waste generated by millions living in the capital New Delhi and the teeming suburban cities. But a handful of waste pickers ignore both the fumes and suffocating heat to sort through the rubbish, seeking anything they can sell to earn a living. (AP video by Piyush Nagpal)
Hurricane Beryl went through rapid intensification on Sunday morning, bringing it from a category 2 to a category 4 in mere hours. Wind speeds now topping 210km/h as it barrels towards the Windward Islands. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Environmental groups are calling on the federal government to avoid getting into a trade war with China over electric vehicles.They say they fear that trade sanctions could make EVs more expensive, delaying Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy.Less than a week after the federal government announced it was considering imposing trade restrictions on cheaper Chinese-made EVs, groups like Environmental Defence are urging Ottawa to consider the ramifications of such a move.Nate Wallace, Enviro
As Hurricane Beryl barrels toward the Caribbean, the FOX Forecast Center is also monitoring another Atlantic disturbance for potential tropical development.
Warmer than normal waters in the Atlantic are juicing up Hurricane Beryl, which is breaking records for a forecast early arrival.
The federal government in Canada has implemented new regulations targeting "greenwashing," requiring companies to substantiate their environmental claims under the amended Competition Act. While environmental groups support the changes, opposition from industry and some provincial leaders persists. The new laws have caused concern in the energy industry and have been criticized for their vague nature. Heather Yourex-West reports.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — More than 200 firefighters were battling a wildfire northeast of Phoenix on Saturday that threatened scores of homes and has forced dozens of residents to evacuate.
More than 8 million are under a flood watch for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and western New York, including Cleveland and Pittsburgh, where 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall Saturday -- possibly even 2 inches per hour during the heaviest thunderstorms. There is a line of storms expected to form midday over Ohio and then spread east through Pennsylvania for the afternoon and evening, reaching the coast and New York City around 11 p.m. -- but it will likely no longer be severe by then. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8pm ET for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and a small portion of West Virginia.
Thunderstorms are expected to barrel through Ontario bring torrential rainfall adding the risk of localized flooding. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down all the details and impacts.