Warm and breezy Monday afternoon

On Sunday morning of last week, Lynn O'Connor took her two dogs and her neighbour's dog for a walk, as she often does, on her rural property near Washington state's Kettle Falls. The dogs took off, chasing something in the distance, but she couldn't quite see what."I thought it was cows," she told Daybreak South host Chris Walker. It was not cows. It was a black bear. And she was about two metres away from it."She was coming at me swiping and huffing, and she had her shoulders really big and her