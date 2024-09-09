Warm and breezy Monday afternoon

Latest Stories
We’re losing Idaho an acre at a time every summer. It’s no secret what’s driving it | Opinion
“So many people terrified. So much beauty gone. It’s what’s happened almost every summer of my life.” | Opinion
- CNN
The controversial plan to turn a desert green
A Dutch engineer wants to transform an expanse of arid land into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife — and in the process, change the weather
- BBC
Chick of 'world's most dangerous bird' hatches in Cotswolds
Keepers at Birdland in the Cotswolds have been trying to breed a southern cassowary for more than 25 years.
- BBC
Landslides are wreaking havoc on this California city. Locals vow to stay
The land is moving so fast that authorities have switched off gas and electricity to hundreds of homes.
- The Canadian Press
A remote tribe is reeling from widespread illness and cancer. What role did the US government play?
OWYHEE, Nev. (AP) — The family placed flowers by a pair of weathered cowboy boots, as people quietly gathered for the memorial of the soft-spoken tribal chairman who mentored teens in the boxing ring and teased his grandkids on tractor rides.
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: Latest details, projected path of Tropical Storm Francine, other systems in Atlantic
Tropical Storm Francine has developed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Here is the latest information, including the projected path of the storm.
- CNN
Landslides are destroying multimillion-dollar homes in California, and they’re getting worse
The deep landslides beneath multi-million dollar homes in Rancho Palos Verdes moved at an almost glacial pace, until they didn’t.
- The Weather Network
Summer 2.0? Ontario heat set to return with a vengeance
It’s almost the middle of September, but the weather will soon act like it’s early August instead
- The Canadian Press
Golden eagle attacks toddler and 3 others in Norway. Expert suspects a 'behavioral disorder'
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A young golden eagle attacked a toddler in Norway, clawing her so badly that she needed stitches, in what an ornithologist says is likely the bird’s fourth such attack on humans in the past week.
- CBC
Washington woman punches bear during attack
On Sunday morning of last week, Lynn O'Connor took her two dogs and her neighbour's dog for a walk, as she often does, on her rural property near Washington state's Kettle Falls. The dogs took off, chasing something in the distance, but she couldn't quite see what."I thought it was cows," she told Daybreak South host Chris Walker. It was not cows. It was a black bear. And she was about two metres away from it."She was coming at me swiping and huffing, and she had her shoulders really big and her
- Global News
Hurricanes are on the decline in 2024 despite rapid climate change, here's why
This is the time of year when meteorologists are on the lookout for hurricanes forming over the Atlantic Ocean. As Global News has previously reported, those hurricanes are increasingly super-sized because of warmer ocean waters, caused by climate change. Eric Sorensen reports on how the lack of hurricanes could be yet another signal our planet's climate systems are growing out of sync.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Hurricane warning issued for Gulf of Mexico as PTC 6 looms; NHC tracking 3 areas
- CBC
Severe thunderstorm watch issued in B.C.'s Okanagan region
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for B.C.'s Central Okanagan region, including Kelowna, on Sunday.The forecaster says that severe thunderstorms could develop in the area on Sunday, which may cause strong wind gusts and heavy rain."Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops," the watch reads. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."The thunderstorm watch — which also includes Vernon and Penticton and much of the Okanagan Va
- CNN
Landslides are ripping apart homes in California
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared an emergency after landslides buckled roads and left hundreds of residents without power in an affluent coastal area.
- CNN
Southern California wildfire burns so intensely that it creates its own weather as it spreads, forcing evacuations
Some Southern California residents were forced from their homes Saturday after an explosive wildfire grew by more than 3,000 acres in mere hours – and is burning so intensely that it is creating its own weather.
- The Canadian Press
Devastating Jasper wildfire now listed as under control, Parks canada says
JASPER, ALTA. — Nearly seven weeks since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Jasper National Park and burned nearly a third of the townsite's structures, Parks Canada says the blaze is now officially under control.
- USA TODAY
Tropical depression could form in Gulf Coast this week
A low pressure area has an 80% chance of forming into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, forecasters said.
- The Weather Network
Noticeable cooldown in Ontario comes with strong winds, waterspout threat
Several days of below-seasonal temperatures are on tap in southern Ontario as gusty, northwesterly winds blow through. We could see bands of lake-effect rain along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, and we may even see some waterspouts, too
- United Press International
Potential Tropical Cyclone Six forms in Gulf of Mexico
Potential Tropical Cyclone Six formed over the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said Sunday night, prompting a tropical storm warning to be issued for southern Texas.
- The Conversation
How we discovered a new type of wood - and how it could help fight climate change
Tulip trees were long renowned for their carbon storage. Their unique wood may be responsible.