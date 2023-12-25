Warm Christmas Day broke the UK’s record, Met Office says

Photograph: Tayfun Salcı/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock

The Met Office has provisionally recorded the highest minimum temperature for Christmas Day on record – though much of the UK still had a grey and damp 25 December.

Temperatures measured at Exeter airport and East Malling, Kent, did not fall below 12.4C, beating the previous record of 11.5C measured at Waddon in Croydon in 1983.

In terms of maximum temperatures, the mercury hit 13.2C at Exeter airport and Merryfield in Somerset, making Monday the warmest Christmas Day since 2018, when meteorologists recorded 13.3C.

Previous Met Office research has found that record temperatures have been made more likely because of human-induced climate breakdown.

The Met Office said on Monday: “It has been a very mild 24 hours across parts of the UK. Provisionally this Christmas we have recorded the highest daily minimum temperature for Christmas Day on record, with both Exeter airport and East Malling not falling below 12.4C.”

The forecaster Dan Stroud added: “We’re drawing our weather from the mid-Atlantic, which is typically a very warm direction for us.”

Monday was forecast to be “damp and miserable” for much of England and Wales, while northern areas, Scotland and Northern Ireland expected to have a mix of sunny spells and showers.

Those who go swimming outdoors to kick off Christmas Day experienced milder conditions than normal. At the Serpentine Swimming Club, swimmers wore Santa hats as they took part in the annual Peter Pan Cup race. The air temperature in London was 12C.

Meanwhile, in Tynemouth, North Tyneside, smaller groups took to the North Sea for a bracing swim. The sea was calm and around 6C, slightly cooler than the air temperature on the north-east coast on Christmas Day.

On Sunday, the UK experienced its warmest Christmas Eve for more than 20 years, with temperatures at Heathrow hitting 15.3C on Sunday, well above average for the time of year and the warmest 24 December since 1997.

The warmest UK temperature on Christmas Day was 15.6C, recorded in Killerton, Devon, in 1920.

The average maximum temperature for December is 7C. However, it has been known to reach as low as -18C on Christmas Day, with Gainford in Durham holding the record for the coldest Christmas Day: -18.3C in 1878, according to the Met Office.