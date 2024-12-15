Warm days continue with fog possible in the morning
Warm days continue with fog possible in the morning
Warm days continue with fog possible in the morning
This week, learn why Greenland sharks can live for centuries, discover when Neanderthals and humans met, see the most volcanic world in our solar system, and more.
Yellowstone National Park this week cautioned that while most bears are hibernating, winter visitors should still carry bear spray. That’s because mountain lions, or cougars, are active year-round in the park. “Though these big cats are extremely elusive and averse to human…
Drivers should continue to watch for rapidly changing road conditions as snow squalls continue Friday for parts of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings throughout B.C. for the weekend, including along the South Coast, where multiple stretches of highway were closed due to fallen trees and high winds. The province's driver information service, DriveBC, said the Sea to Sky Highway, or Highway 99, was closed in both directions due to a landslide at Brunswick Beach just north of Lions Bay just after 10:30 a.m. PT on Saturday.Squamish RCMP said in a statement that the highway isn't expected to
Watching a Montana low move into southern Ontario for Sunday with the threat for mixed precipitation. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Cold Friday, Quiet Start To The Weekend in south-central PA
Wildlife conservation groups are raising the alarm in Alberta over the expansion of hunting and trapping permits. Cougars are the latest to be targeted – adding to the growing list of animals who’ve faced relaxed regulations in the past year. As Heather Yourex-West reports, some are questioning the motivations of the minister behind these decisions.
MONTREAL — Gisèle Benoit still gets goosebumps when she remembers the first time she saw a family of eastern wolves emerge from the forests of the Mauricie National Park, under the backdrop of a rising moon.
You never forget your first time seeing a giant salamander, according to Andy Hill.
Strong wind, heavy rain, and alpine snow will be the story to start the weekend in British Columbia.
On Friday, the cause of the Franklin Fire remained under investigation, Cal Fire said. Rain was also expected in the region Saturday, per the NWS.
An Australian zoo shared video from a surprise animal escape drill featuring the zoo's director playing the part of a fugitive cassowary.
AccuWeather Forecasting Senior Director Dan DePodwin and AccuWeather Climate Expert Brett Anderson discuss top headlines related to climate change in the Dec. 13 edition of Climate In The News.
Haylet LaPoint has a look at when we could see milder temperatures and wet weather.
OAKLAND, Wis. (AP) — Roughly 70000 gallons (264,978 litres) of oil from a pipeline spilled into the ground in Wisconsin, officials said.
The beautiful weekend forecast across southern will end on a rainy note Sunday as a stateside system moves across the border
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean has suffered extensive damage from Cyclone Chido, officials said Saturday, as the storm roared toward the east coast of the continent.
A major ice storm created treacherous driving conditions across Iowa and eastern Nebraska this weekend and prompted temporary closures of Interstate 80 after numerous cars and trucks slid off the road. “Luckily some warmer air is moving in behind this to make it temporary,” said Dave Cousins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in Davenport, Iowa. At least one person died in a crash caused by the icy roads in eastern Nebraska.
A much-needed warm-up is happening on the Prairies, but it will come at a cost of freezing rain and dangerous travel conditions for eastern section Sunday and into Monday.
The overall and individual category winners of this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Award have just been announced and you can see them in person this week.